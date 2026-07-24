Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner MT5





MAIN FEATURES

• Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe market rows

• Separate trend, volatility, spread and session component scores

• Configurable filters and transparent ranking logic

• Fast chart-open action for deeper inspection

• Clear missing-data, closed-market and unavailable-history states

• Multi-page professional dashboard

• Persistent display and scanner settings





Use the scanner to reduce manual chart switching and build a structured shortlist before applying your own trading rules. Rankings are analytical context only, not entry recommendations or profit guarantees. The utility does not open, modify or close trades. Results depend on the selected symbols, timeframes, broker quotes and available history.

Multi Symbol Opportunity Scanner is a professional MetaTrader 5 market-watch dashboard that ranks symbols using transparent trend, volatility, spread and session components. It helps traders compare multiple instruments from one screen without presenting opaque or guaranteed trade signals.