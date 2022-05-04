Surf Board

Benefits of the Surfboard indicator :

  • Entry signals without repainting
    • If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
  • perfect opening of trades
    • The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
  • Surfboard works with any asset
    • It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.
  • Provides signals for any direction
    • The Surfboard indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
  • Any chart timeframes will do
    • The Surfboard indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).
  • Visual and sound alerts
    • You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
  • Minimal risks

    • Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.


Surfboard indicator components :

  • Band:

    • In this indicator, there are three lines as dashed lines, which form a band. The upper dashed line marks the upper boundary of the band, and the lower dashed line marks the lower boundary of the band , and the middle dashed line marks the center of the bar .

  • Oscillator line:
    • There is also a continuous line that oscillates on the band.


Entry Strategy Idea :

  • Buy :

    • Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the bottom to the top, and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows:

    • High: When crossing the bottom line.
    • Medium: When it crosses the midline.
    • Low: When crossing the top line.

  • Sell :

    • Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the  top  to the bottom , and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows:

    • High: When crossing the top line .
    • Medium: When it crosses the midline.
    • Low:  When crossing the bottom line.


notice :

The buy signal, near 0.7 and above, is more valid. And the sell signal, near -0.7 and below, is more credible .

Surfboard for Meta Trader4


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SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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