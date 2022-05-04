Surf Board
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 4 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator :
- Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
- perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
- Surfboard works with any asset It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.
- Provides signals for any direction The Surfboard indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
- Any chart timeframes will do The Surfboard indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).
- Visual and sound alerts You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
- Minimal risks
Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.
Surfboard indicator components :
- Band:
In this indicator, there are three lines as dashed lines, which form a band. The upper dashed line marks the upper boundary of the band, and the lower dashed line marks the lower boundary of the band , and the middle dashed line marks the center of the bar .
- Oscillator line: There is also a continuous line that oscillates on the band.
Entry Strategy Idea :
- Buy :
- High: When crossing the bottom line.
- Medium: When it crosses the midline.
- Low: When crossing the top line.
Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the bottom to the top, and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows:
- Sell :
- High: When crossing the top line .
- Medium: When it crosses the midline.
- Low: When crossing the bottom line.
Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the top to the bottom , and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows: