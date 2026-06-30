Vintage Fx pro

If you want it for Deriv then its HERE and here is MT4

Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders

Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs.

Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques.

Once a breakout is confirmed, the indicator instantly projects the complete trading setup including:

• Entry
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3
• Risk/Reward zones

Everything is displayed directly on the chart, allowing traders to instantly evaluate every opportunity.

Key Features

Multi-Range Scanner

The indicator scans three independent consolidation structures simultaneously:

• Narrow Ranges
• Medium Ranges
• Large Ranges

Intelligent Range Detection

Unlike simple rectangle indicators, Vintage FX Pro validates consolidation quality before drawing any setup.

Features include:

• Minimum candle requirement
• Maximum range height filtering
• Fixed pip filtering
• Historical scanning
• Live market scanning

This significantly reduces random or low-quality consolidation zones.

Static & Dynamic Breakout Modes

Two breakout engines are included.

Static Mode

The consolidation box remains fixed once created. Any failed breakout is ignored until a valid confirmation occurs.

Best for conservative traders.

Dynamic Mode

The consolidation range can expand when price temporarily exceeds the boundaries without violating the maximum allowed range.

Perfect for traders who prefer adaptive market structure.

Breakout Confirmation Filter

False breakouts are one of the biggest problems in breakout trading.

Vintage FX Pro solves this by requiring configurable confirmation candles before accepting a breakout.

This greatly reduces fake breakout signals.

Automatic Trade Projection

After confirmation, the indicator automatically calculates:

• Entry price
• Stop Loss
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3

No manual calculations are required.

Visual Risk Management

The indicator automatically draws:

• Risk zone
• Reward zone
• Entry line
• Stop Loss line
• Take Profit lines
• Consolidation boundaries

This provides immediate visualization of trade quality.

Live Trade Projection

Trade projections continue extending with live candles until:

• TP3 is reached
• Stop Loss is reached

or according to the selected exit mode.

This makes the indicator useful both for historical analysis and live trading.

Two Exit Simulation Modes

Choose how trade projections behave:

Exit on First Target

Stops the setup after TP1, TP2, TP3 or Stop Loss.

Ideal for scalpers.

Exit on TP3 or Stop Loss

Keeps the trade active until the final objective or stop loss.

Ideal for swing traders.

Automatic Chart Styling

Optional automatic chart customization includes:

• Background color
• Candle colors
• Grid visibility
• Professional chart appearance

Everything can be enabled or disabled independently.

Suitable Markets

Works on virtually every symbol including:

• Forex
• Gold
• Silver
• Indices
• Stocks
• Cryptocurrencies
• Commodities

Timeframes

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes.

Ideal For

• Price Action Traders
• Breakout Traders
• Supply & Demand Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• Swing Traders
• Scalpers
• Day Traders

Why Choose Vintage FX Pro?

Most breakout indicators simply draw rectangles.

Vintage FX Pro goes much further by combining intelligent consolidation detection, breakout confirmation, adaptive volatility filtering, automatic risk management, and professional trade visualization into one complete trading assistant.

Whether you are analyzing historical charts or monitoring live markets, Vintage FX Pro helps identify structured breakout opportunities quickly and consistently.


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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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Israr Hussain Shah
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If you want it for Deriv then its   HERE to get this tool MT5 version then HERE Professional Range Detection for Smart Traders Vintage FX Pro is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect high-quality consolidation ranges before breakout occurs. Instead of manually searching charts for accumulation zones, this indicator continuously scans historical and live market data to identify valid trading ranges using intelligent filtering techniques. Once a breakout is confirmed,
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Ultimate Forex Trading Indicator Elevate your trading with our multi-functional indicator packed with advanced features! Key Features: 1. Non-repainting indicator for accurate signals 2. Max activations for peace of mind 3. 7+ strategies integrated for diverse trading styles 4. 10 Indicators all in one for comprehensive analysis 5. Perfect for Day and Swing Trading strategies 6. Trend following, reversal, and scalping strategies built-in 7. Create your own Custom strategies 8. Prop firm ready t
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for tra
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or ineffic
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control ov
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard
Spike Blast Pro
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Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
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Arhyel Mshelia
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Arhyel Mshelia 2026.07.25 12:28 
 

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Spark690
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Reply from developer Israr Hussain Shah 2026.07.01 07:48
Thanks for your valuable feedback. We are here to improve optimize the tool for more reliable setups feel free to type your suggestions in comment section
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