Super Spread Spreed MT5

5

The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly.

Input parameters:

AlerT - true - a sound alert is turned on when the spread limit is exceeded

spread_limit - maximum spread, above which the signal sounds and the color changes

color_norm - normal spread color

color_big - high spread color

font - font

font_size - font size

width_X - X coordinate

height_Y - Y coordinate

background - true - display in the background

corner - in which to display the inscription


Reviews 3
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2022.07.14 18:02 
 

To my surprise, this is ONE OF THE MOST ACCURATE SCALPING INDICATORS I HAVE EVER USED!!! You see, It works as a scalping hint like this: Configure it very near to the edge of the security's spread threshold. When the sound alert starts to chime franticly, open the position (long if you are in a bullish candle, short if you are in bearish). And just wait 'till it goes up or down a little, as expected. Make sure you don't get greedy with a lot of pips to get the profit, remember, you are scalping. And voilá! Scalping made easy and accurately!!! Maybe the author can turn this into an beast of a Scalping EA?? (I don't know, putting the chimes per second as an indicator for the EA to open a position). Good job Mariia!

Rodrigo Baldner
22
Rodrigo Baldner 2022.06.06 21:24 
 

Facilita bastante ver o Spread na tela. Funciona bem.

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Indicators
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Super Spread Spreed
Mariia Logvinenko
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Indicators
The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
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Max Min Trend
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = 60 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF = fals
Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper indicator is designed to find trend reversals on the current timeframe. Trading with it becomes very simple, since the indicator does all the hard work for you to find points of entry into the market. You just have to buy if a blue arrow appears, or sell if a red arrow appears. The indicator also displays dots (red and blue following the arrow). They show the current trend and are also signals for entry (if, for example, you missed the main entry along the arrow)
Best Trend Change Zone
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart. The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves. This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend. Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones. An indispensable assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more blue segments
Max Min Trend MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = PERIOD_H1 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF
Best Trend Change Zone MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart.   The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves.   This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend.   Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones.   An indispensable assistant in trading.   The indicator does not redraw.   The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more bl
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The Vu van
191
The Vu van 2024.12.05 14:17 
 

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Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2022.07.14 18:02 
 

To my surprise, this is ONE OF THE MOST ACCURATE SCALPING INDICATORS I HAVE EVER USED!!! You see, It works as a scalping hint like this: Configure it very near to the edge of the security's spread threshold. When the sound alert starts to chime franticly, open the position (long if you are in a bullish candle, short if you are in bearish). And just wait 'till it goes up or down a little, as expected. Make sure you don't get greedy with a lot of pips to get the profit, remember, you are scalping. And voilá! Scalping made easy and accurately!!! Maybe the author can turn this into an beast of a Scalping EA?? (I don't know, putting the chimes per second as an indicator for the EA to open a position). Good job Mariia!

Rodrigo Baldner
22
Rodrigo Baldner 2022.06.06 21:24 
 

Facilita bastante ver o Spread na tela. Funciona bem.

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