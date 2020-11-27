Show Pip Value and Spread on Chart as Object or Comment.

User can select to display Pip Value and/or Spread by object on main Chart, or show both only as Comment lines on chart.

Object Color, Font face and Size and also which corner to show, may change by user.

Pip Value calculated in accordance of input Lot size , Default is 1 lot .

Can use at all currency pairs , Gold , Silver and most other charts.



