Pip Value and Spread on Chart

4.77

Show Pip Value and Spread on Chart as Object or Comment.

User can select to display Pip Value and/or Spread by object on main Chart, or show both only as Comment lines on chart.

Object Color, Font face and Size  and also which corner to show, may change by user. 

Pip Value calculated in accordance of input Lot size , Default is 1 lot .

Can use at all currency pairs , Gold , Silver and most other charts.


Reviews 24
zaiplad
31
zaiplad 2023.11.17 03:02 
 

Ótimo indicador, podia ter a informação do swap tb.

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.05.10 04:45 
 

excelente, gracias

Jason Minds
66
Jason Minds 2022.11.09 14:50 
 

Super! Thank you!

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.08.15 05:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rut rakmuang
18
rut rakmuang 2024.03.04 06:28 
 

Thank you.

PIERRE ROUSSARD
33
PIERRE ROUSSARD 2024.01.12 20:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zaiplad
31
zaiplad 2023.11.17 03:02 
 

Ótimo indicador, podia ter a informação do swap tb.

Stephan Kelling
55
Stephan Kelling 2023.07.25 18:22 
 

Spread was not accurate this morning, the decimal point was omitted

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.05.10 04:45 
 

excelente, gracias

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.03.28 03:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jason Minds
66
Jason Minds 2022.11.09 14:50 
 

Super! Thank you!

RKE
705
RKE 2022.11.06 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

frico1970tm
14
frico1970tm 2022.08.28 12:21 
 

Super idicator :)

beboo12
44
beboo12 2022.08.02 22:27 
 

its nice i liked

paddock
371
paddock 2022.07.23 00:51 
 

Excellent free indicator. Thanks to the author for sharing this simple but very helpful indicator. :)

James Wioos
410
James Wioos 2022.05.19 02:24 
 

Best Indicator, no need to guess or research what each pair is worth! Pip value and Spread are very important for my trading strategy.

fredjj
16
fredjj 2022.02.27 17:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mchelpmf
186
mchelpmf 2022.02.05 14:39 
 

very good, the spread has a little delay, I wanted it to be updated in real time. But it's the best!

Max0r847
216
Max0r847 2021.10.01 00:36 
 

Shows me the pip value :P

Kevin
120
Kevin 2021.09.16 04:56 
 

Works well as stated on the box ... Much appreciated thanks

El Mehdi Sabry
18
El Mehdi Sabry 2021.06.30 12:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Koresch156
17
Koresch156 2021.06.28 21:38 
 

Нормально!

Profit4U
91
Profit4U 2021.06.13 21:35 
 

Súper Good , i need the same for MT4

12
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