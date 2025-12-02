StrongXpert

StrongXpert is your precise real-time strength monitor for the global currency market. It was developed to show you where capital is actually flowing – and where it is leaving the market. The indicator measures the relative strength of all major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) and transforms complex price movements into a simple, readable visual dashboard – directly on the chart. Identify the strongest and weakest currency within seconds – ideal for confirming setups, filtering trend directions or spotting reversal points. No guessing, no assumptions – just clear market structure in real time. While many strength indicators only display simple calculations or delayed values, StrongXpert works with a continuous real-time analysis that adapts dynamically to market phases. Every second it delivers an up-to-date, precise picture of relative currency flows – without lag, without repainting, without compromises. This allows you to react quickly, before market movements fully unfold.


Specifications

  • Real-time calculation of relative currency strength
  • Supports all 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD)
  • Displays strength in percent or points
  • Color code: green for strength, red for weakness
  • Dynamic sorting based on current strength
  • Adjustable time unit (all timeframes)
  • Multi-chart compatibility – runs on multiple charts simultaneously
  • Ideal as a filter for trend & momentum strategies
  • Fully customizable (colors, layout, refresh speed)
  • Works perfectly with AutoXpert & DashXpert for a complete market overview
  • Supports manual & automated strategies 
  • Perfect for intraday, swing & news traders


