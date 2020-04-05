EMA Trinity Pulse

EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine


Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology.

Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose your account to eventual ruin, EMA Trinity Pulse operates on a strict, logic-driven foundation. It is designed to extract maximum value from sustained market momentum while ruthlessly cutting risk when conditions become sub-optimal, flat or manipulated.

🌟Key Adventages

  • ✅ Institutional Rule-Based Strategy

  • ✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

  • ✅ Hidden Virtual Stealth Trailing Stop

  • ✅ Three EMA synchronization for capturing sustained market trends

  • ✅ Dynamic High-Watermark Risk Management

  • ✅ No Grid • No Martingale • No Averaging

  • ✅ Built-in Drawdown Protection

  • ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD M15

  • ✅ Fully Automated Operation


🥇 Plug-and-Play Optimization for Gold (XAUUSD)

EMA Trinity Pulse has been specifically designed, tested, and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe.

Out of the box, the EA is completely ready to deploy. Simply attach it to an XAUUSD M15 chart with the default settings, ensure Auto-Trading is enabled, and the algorithm will handle the rest. (Note: If deploying on other instruments, thorough strategy optimization and demo forward-testing is strictly advised).

💻 Recommendations for Optimal Performance

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute)

  • Broker Requirement: A true ECN / Raw Spread account is highly recommended. Low spreads and fast execution are crucial for optimal entry and stealth trailing execution.

  • Hosting: A low-latency VPS (Virtual Private Server) is mandatory. The EA must run 24/5 without interruption to track market structure and actively manage the Virtual Stealth Stops.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (Cent accounts are highly recommended for balances under $500 to allow proper dynamic lot scaling).

🧠 The Strategy: Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment

EMA Trinity Pulse utilizes a logical, rule-based approach to market momentum. It does not rely on simple indicator crosses or guesswork. The core strategy is built upon a foundation of Three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) combined with Multi-Timeframe Analysis. The algorithm continuously monitors market structure and directional momentum before ever committing capital. It only looks for trading opportunities when the higher timeframe confirms the current momentum, and when internal volatility metrics indicate that a real trend is actively expanding.

Once the overarching trend is validated, the EA relies on a proprietary entry protocol that requires specific candlestick structures, ensuring highly precise, momentum-backed entries.

 that analyzes market geometry, directional momentum, and multi-timeframe biases before ever 

⚙️ Elite Features & Mechanical Advantages

🛡️ Advanced Stealth Trailing Technology (Hidden SL)

Once a trade moves into profit, EMA Trinity Pulse manages the position using an internal Virtual Stealth Trailing Stop.

Rather than continuously modifying Stop Loss orders on the broker's server, the EA monitors price internally and closes the position instantly with a market order when the predefined virtual exit level is reached.

This approach offers two significant advantages:

• Exit levels remain completely hidden from the broker (Preventing stop-hunting).

• Thousands of server-side Stop Loss modifications are eliminated, which ensures your account is never flagged or banned for "server spam" or HFT (High-Frequency Trading) behavior caused by thousands of rapid order modifications.

Note: You never have to manually close trades; once a position is opened, the EA manages the entire trade lifecycle automatically.

⚖️ High-Watermark Risk Sizing

When using dynamic risk, the EA calculates lot sizes based on the Highest Account Balance Ever Achieved (High Watermark), rather than your fluctuating equity. This mathematically ensures consistent risk exposure and prevents your account from losing recovery power during drawdowns.

⛔ Absolute Capital Protection

EMA Trinity Pulse incorporates strict institutional-style risk controls:

No Martingale

No Grid

No Averaging Down

Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss.

The EA also includes an integrated Maximum Drawdown Protection, together with configurable Spread and Slippage filters that prevent trading under unfavorable execution conditions.

📊 Premium On-Chart Dashboard

Monitor your trading directly from the chart through a sleek, non-intrusive, premium UI. The dashboard tracks:

  • Real-time Engine Status and Current Market Bias.

  • Active Spread monitoring.

  • Peak Account Drawdown.

  • Daily and Total Net Profit tracking.

⏰ Time & Volatility Management 

  • Smart Auto-GMT Pause: Built-in rollover pause windows automatically adjust to your broker's GMT offset, keeping you out of high-spread, low-liquidity market closures.

  • Friday Close Protocol: Automatically secures all open equity and stops trading before the weekend to minimize exposure to weekend gap risk. 

⚠️ Important Advisory for Proprietary Trading Firm (Prop Firm) Traders

EMA Trinity Pulse was built for pure market extraction on standard brokerage accounts. If you intend to use this EA for a Prop Firm Challenge or Funded Account, please note:

  • Rule Compatibility: You must consult your Prop Firm's specific rules before deployment. Many firms strictly prohibit automated trading or only allow "trade copiers/managers."

  • Drawdown Limits: While the EA features an automated Maximum Drawdown safety stop (based on peak balance), it does not independently monitor Daily Drawdown limits which fluctuate based on open equity rules specific to prop firms.

  • Execution Rules: The EA does not track prop-firm-specific rules like "minimum trade duration" (e.g., holding trades for at least 2 minutes), "consistency rules," or restricted news-trading windows.

  • Using this EA on Prop Firm accounts is done entirely at your own risk. Rigorous demo testing within the firm's specific parameters is mandatory.

📜 RISK DISCLAIMER Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, backtest results, and historical data are completely independent of future outcomes and do not guarantee future profits. The markets are highly unpredictable. By purchasing and utilizing EMA Trinity Pulse, you acknowledge that you are trading at your own risk and accept full responsibility for your financial decisions and account management. Always test thoroughly on a Demo account before transitioning to live funds.



Recommended products
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Quantum Diana
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Quantum Diana – Smart Trend Trading Redefined Quantum Diana is a powerful trend-following trading EA engineered to capture strong market momentum with precision. It identifies emerging trends early using advanced price structure and volatility analysis. The system filters out market noise and avoids low-probability sideways conditions. With multi-timeframe confirmation, Quantum Diana ensures high-quality trade entries. Its adaptive risk management dynamically adjusts stop-loss and position sizin
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
ExhaustEdge Dynamic
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
ExhaustEdge Dynamic — Semi-Automated Volume Exhaustion & Time-Delayed Precision Entry System Most EAs chase price. ExhaustEdge Dynamic waits for the market to run out of breath — then strikes at the statistically optimal re-entry point inside the very next candle. The Core Edge: Volume Exhaustion Detection Every closed candle is measured against the one before it. When tick volume collapses by your chosen threshold — signaling that the move driving the previous candle has exhausted itself — Ex
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Ea Scalping V4
Erick Satria Al Gama
Experts
Deskripsi dan Sorotan Kinerja EA Hasil backtest Strategy Tester menunjukkan kinerja EA yang luar biasa. Kekuatan utamanya terletak pada pertumbuhan modal eksponensial yang dipadukan dengan manajemen risiko yang sangat ketat . Berikut adalah rincian keunggulan utama EA berdasarkan metrik backtest: 1. Pertumbuhan Modal Eksponensial Setoran Awal: $100,00 Total Laba Bersih: $18.085,53 Persentase Keuntungan: 18.085% (Saldo rekening meningkat dari $100 menjadi $18.185,53). Laba Kotor vs Rugi: Laba Ko
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Strategy Overview XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. This portfolio combines six carefully selected strategies with uncorrelated loss patterns, creating a robust trading system built to endure the toughest market conditions and generate sustainable long-term growth. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 ye
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Experts
HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide  Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA.  Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the  TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account.  also recommend to do it your self to change in settings tha
Quantum Gold Star
Boyu Ding
Experts
UTBot Divergence Filter EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that fuses two proven methodologies: UT Bot trailing stop signals for precise entry timing, and multi-indicator divergence analysis (adapted from LonesomeTheBlue's acclaimed Pine Script framework) to filter out low-probability trades before they happen. The result: fewer trades, higher quality, smoother equity curve. KEY PERFORMANCE (XAUUSD M15, Jan 2024 – Dec 2025, 100% Tick Quality) Metric Value Profit Factor 1.35
LST Algo FX
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
LST Algo EA — EUR/USD Momentum & Structure-Shift Trading System Recommended Pair: EUR/USD Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart) Strategy Type: Fully Automated, Trend-Aligned, Multi-Trade Entry System Risk Model: Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward on Every Trade Overview LST Algo is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically around the price behavior of EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. It was engineered to remove emotion and hesitation from trade execution by combining a short-term market-struc
RangerBot
Andrea Rapisarda
Experts
RangerBot - Tactical Trading Exoskeleton Your high-frequency trading exoskeleton. RangerBot is designed to simplify and automate operational management in highly volatile markets (such as XAUUSD or BTC). The workflow is immediate: Identify your zone of interest on the chart. Deploy orders by choosing the ideal geometry. Set your Stop Loss. You clearly know your exact risk even before you start. From that moment on, RangerBot will oversee execution and profit. Key Features: Visual Management (Dra
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Experts
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Gladiator Gold Pro
Mohammed Nentoussi
Experts
*Gladiator Gold Pro — Institutional Gold Trading Engine*  In today's financial markets, Gold (XAU/USD) remains one of the most volatile and capital-intensive instruments in the world. Gladiator Gold Pro has been engineered exclusively for professional Gold traders seeking disciplined algorithmic execution based on momentum, capital flow, and strict risk management. Unlike grid systems, martingale strategies, or recovery algorithms, Gladiator Gold Pro executes only when its mathematical trading
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
Experts
Product Description for MQL5 Quantum Vision EA - Advanced Breakout Ladder Trading System Overview Quantum Vision is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed by HWAY TRADING PTY LTD, designed to capitalize on market breakouts with precision and efficiency. Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this versatile EA can be adapted for various symbols including Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and US indices. Utilizing a market execution ladder strategy without pending orders, Quantum
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Experts
Hello! I am a professional trader with experience trading on the Forex and Moscow Exchange margin markets. Trading in total for about 14 years. For all the time of trading, I have gained tremendous knowledge, experience and understanding of the essence of the market. I want to tell you that for a beginner, the market seems like a place to make easy profits. But this is an illusion and a big mistake. The market changes all the time, volatility changes, trends are replaced by flats, and flats by t
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Gold Quantum Sniper
Amr Abdelhay Yousef Kamel
Experts
Fire and forget setup, just setup the risk percentage Gold Quantum Sniper is a precision-driven trading system that combines multi-timeframe market analysis, trend confirmation, and breakout validation to identify high-probability opportunities. The EA applies strict risk management, dynamic position sizing, and intelligent trade filtering to target quality entries while minimizing exposure to unfavorable market conditions.
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
Experts
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Aegis Sweep Pro MT5
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Experts
Aegis Sweep Pro EA MT5 — Institutional Liquidity Hunter IMPORTANT: After completing your purchase, please send me a direct private message to receive the official installation guide, specialized set files, and your invitation to the private support group. Special Launch Offer The current price is $1,499 available for a limited time only. The price will increase to $1,899 after the next 5 sales, moving progressively until reaching its final structural value of $2,499. Exclusive Bonus: Every buye
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Experts
Hello traders :) After   12 years   of serving users on   A2SR   MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product : TRADER's SAVIOR . A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital. Starting from an initial capital of $300  only:   2026 , 2025 , 2020 - 2026 . Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review