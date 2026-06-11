Quant Grid Pro

Quant Grid Pro

Quant Grid Pro is an automated multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system integrates technical indicators, configurable grid management, risk controls, and a news filtering function into a single trading framework.

By default, the system is configured to support AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on the M15 timeframe. However, the list of symbols can be fully modified through the input parameters to adapt to other trading instruments.

Strategy and Technical Filters

The expert advisor utilizes a multi-currency management architecture, allowing you to run operations from a single chart. It manages grid positioning using dynamic distance calculations based on market volatility. To assist with trade entries, the system incorporates standard technical filters, including Bollinger Bands, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and an optional structural pattern-scoring mechanism.

Risk and Money Management

The system features multiple lot sizing methods to accommodate different risk profiles. Users can select between a fixed lot size, balance-based sizing, equity-based sizing, or deposit load percentage sizing. Additionally, user-defined risk presets can be loaded directly through the parameters.

To protect trading capital, the advisor includes margin level monitoring and strict drawdown limitation settings. Trade management functions feature initial and basket take profit settings, virtual take profit and stop loss options, multi-level breakeven functionality, swap compensation, and trade direction controls. A portfolio coordination feature is also included to limit the maximum number of simultaneous open symbols.

News Filter 

The integrated economic calendar filter allows the Expert Advisor to automatically suspend trading activity before and after scheduled high-impact economic events. The specific waiting periods can be configured manually via the input parameters.

Installation and Setup Instructions

  1. Open a single M15 chart of your choice.
  2. Attach Quant Grid Pro to the chart.
  3. Configure the input parameters or load your preferred preset.
  4. Ensure the broker symbol suffix is specified if your broker uses non-standard symbol names.
  5. Enable Algo Trading in the MetaTrader 5 terminal interface.

Recommended Environment

For optimal performance, it is recommended to run the system on a MetaTrader 5 hedging account with a low-spread broker. Utilizing a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly advised to ensure continuous, uninterrupted operation.

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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Hello, traders! I am PropKing EA, a structured breakout execution system developed for MetaTrader 5 and built for disciplined prop-style trading. Engineered with capital protection and rule-based logic at my core, I was created for traders who demand structure over emotion in XAUUSD markets. My specialty? GOLD (XAUUSD). My mission? Deliver controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — trade after trade. Discounted   price .     The price will increase by $50 with every 1 purcha
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Prop Firm Gold King is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD , built to pass prop firm challenges. It monitors daily, weekly, monthly and total drawdown in real time and stops trading automatically before any limit is breached. The EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade uses a predefined Stop Loss , Take Profit , and a dynamic Trailing Stop . It is the upgraded successor to PropKing EA , already published on MQL5 Market. The Strategy (The King Breakou
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Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
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