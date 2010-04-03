TrendMaster 4X
- Experts
- Burak Enes Aydin
- Version: 6.2
- Activations: 20
TrendMaster 4X is an advanced trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using a 1-hour timeframe. It utilizes four different trend indicators to analyze market direction and identify potential trade opportunities. The lot size is optimized to trade 0.1 lots per $1,000 of balance, ensuring a structured risk approach. TrendMaster 4X helps automate trading decisions based on a well-defined trend-following strategy.