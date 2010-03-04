FF4 Scalper

Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position. 

Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other.

Time frame: M15

Best results on EURCAD M15.

Live signals and other products here - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products

The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption. 

Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter that you can use, as well as a filter for oil and SNP500


Benefits: 

  • This EA does not use set files and is very simple to set up. Just place it on the chart by selecting the desired risk and press ok.
  • The Expert Advisor is highly reliable, since trades are relatively long in points
  • The EA trades only one deal at any point in time
  • Each trade has a stop loss and take profit!




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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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Turbo FX Danger
Valerii Gabitov
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The default settings are not intended for trading. Use the set file from the first comment. And also you can change the settings yourself This advisor will definitely destroy the deposit, but before destruction it must bring several hundred percent of the profit. so we manage to take profit. This is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works on most currency pairs. I am using on GBPUSD AUDNZD EURCHF EURCAD The EA uses martingale. This strategy has an increased risk. It is necessary to withdraw
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