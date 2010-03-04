FF4 Scalper

Turbo FX Danger Valerii Gabitov 5 (2) Experts

The default settings are not intended for trading. Use the set file from the first comment. And also you can change the settings yourself This advisor will definitely destroy the deposit, but before destruction it must bring several hundred percent of the profit. so we manage to take profit. This is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It works on most currency pairs. I am using on GBPUSD AUDNZD EURCHF EURCAD The EA uses martingale. This strategy has an increased risk. It is necessary to withdraw