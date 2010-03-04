FF4 Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.9
- Activations: 5
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.
Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other.
Time frame: M15
Best results on EURCAD M15.
Live signals and other products here - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products
The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.
Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter that you can use, as well as a filter for oil and SNP500
Benefits:
- This EA does not use set files and is very simple to set up. Just place it on the chart by selecting the desired risk and press ok.
- The Expert Advisor is highly reliable, since trades are relatively long in points
- The EA trades only one deal at any point in time
- Each trade has a stop loss and take profit!