Quant Systems Portfolio could be the next step in your trading career, allowing you to take the definitive step towards professional trading.

This product is not suitable for everyone. Traders must understand that the objective of a portfolio is not to have a 100%-win rate, nor to get rich in a month. The objective of Quant Systems Portfolio is as follows: to have a set of uncorrelated systems across various markets, showing an advantage in each of them.

In this regard, the portfolio has two systems that operate Long and Short on Nasdaq, Dax, and Gold. This gives a total of six investment vectors. There is no need to worry about the parameters of each system or risk management. The portfolio incorporates all stages of risk management, taking into account the characteristics of each system and market.

This is not a portfolio for scalping, so it will not be particularly affected by spreads or commissions. Nor does it usually keep trades open for many days, so the cost of swaps should not be a problem. Even so, it is recommended to work with a broker or service with good trading conditions. All optimizations and backtests have been performed using costs higher than realistic ones.

None of the systems use Martingale, Grid Trading, AI-based trades, or hold losing positions until they recover. You can verify this by testing in the Strategy Tester and analyzing the trades and equity curve.

You can expect at least 4 updates per year, i.e., every quarter. However, the number of updates may be higher if necessary. An update may be due to:

Code improvements or bug fixes Change in system parameters Periodic review Addition of new systems [A new system will likely be added in 2026] Addition of new markets [Two new markets will likely be added to the existing systems in 2026]

I urge you to exercise caution with the portfolio and conduct initial testing before using it on a real account. All traders should carefully evaluate a system before risking their money. I do not make any recommendations regarding demo time or risk per trade. It is at your discretion how you use the portfolio.

Explanation of system parameters:

Use Nasdaq [Indicates whether trades are allowed on the Nasdaq] Use Dax [Indicates whether trades are allowed on the Dax] Use Gold [Indicates whether trades are allowed on Gold] Nasdaq mapping [Indicates the specific Nasdaq ticket at your broker] Dax mapping [Indicates the specific Dax ticket at your broker] Gold mapping [Indicates the specific Gold ticket at your broker] Expected Risk in percentage [Indicates the average risk per trade]

Important notes:

If for any reason you disable any of the symbols, please note that the portfolio will not perform at the expected 100% Expected Risk in percentage is not the maximum risk per trade but an estimate of the average loss on negative trades. This allows the risk engine to adjust the volume of trades correctly. It is advisable to test in demo mode with various risk values to get an idea of how the portfolio works and how it adjusts to your account size.

Good luck and successful trading!