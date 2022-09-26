PowerFxMLE MT5

Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.

Previous price 120

Promoción price 210, 15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD

Backtesting: For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years before. Volume percentage. Currently it is 10 try to place it at 40 with a balance of 3000 usd so you can see its power

IMPORTANT: The EA works with default parameters, the time is GTM +2 . About the time zone of your Broker, you must configure your time in the parameter [CertainHour], currently it is 06:30, Example: if the time zone of your BROKER is GTM +3 , you must add 1 hour (or subtract depending on the case) and set the setting to 07:30. In the Discussion section more explanation.

Exclusive only for trading the EUR / USD pair About the time zone of your Broker

Time Frame: M30

Volume Block Percent: Percentage of risk in relation to the balance

Approx. One operation per week



It only executes trades when multiple indicators line up to make entry decision.

With its great precision, the Volume can be increased to obtain magnificent results.

Low DD

TP 100%

Do not change any value just install run and enjoy the attractive earnings, as seen in the image

Just set the Volume Block Percent variable in equal amounts to increase and decrease the risk percentage











