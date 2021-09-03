R Factor EA MT5

5
R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System


After 4 years of development and more than  3  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it.


Anyone who has been in this market for some time has certainly been there: You develop or acquire a strategy, which has been extensively tested, using methods of robustness, randomness, Walk Forward Analysis, etc., but right when it is applied to your account real it begins to face a difficult period, a long drawdown, a market for which it was not prepared. This may not mean that the strategy has stopped working, only that the market is in a difficult cycle for the strategy at the moment, however it affects the psychological of any person, as the different cycles of the market can last for months or more and it is difficult for anyone endure these long periods of loss. And meanwhile, another strategy or asset that is not part of your portfolio, ends up performing very well, leaving your psychological even more hurt for having chosen the wrong strategy for the moment.


So assuming that the market works in cycles and certain assets can perform better or worse than others during these cycles, we developed multiple strategies for night scalping and breakout trades, while applying a proprietary dynamic portfolio balancing algorithm, inspired by Kelly Criterion management, which automatically adds more weight to the winning pairs, while lessening the impact of losses by losing pairs in the period.


Therefore, according to the developed R Factor algorithm, the winning pairs grow in the portfolio independently, pulling more weight and responsibility over the global portfolio, thus increasing the potential current and future gains, while the losing pairs have their significance and impact on profits reduced. This of course tends to increase the volatility of the portfolio, however the potential profit that is achieved makes the equation much more favorable to take greater risks and consequently greater gains.


Below are some signal links of the performance  in real account of several sets and strategies of R Factor, some with more than  3 years of recorded performance. It is important to say that a good past performance does not guarantee a good future result, however it is a positive indication that the strategy can support many different scenarios and with good chances of adapting to the constant changes of the market.


https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/450785 - 6 Years Track Record

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/734515 - MR Strategy portfolio

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/743742 - JM Strategy portfolio

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1207223 - Agressive

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1391204 - Very Agressive

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/902289 - Exotic Pair

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/452594 - EURCAD High Risk


https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084092 - Sonic W Recovery Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084082 - 1 Hour Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084084 - Last 15 Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1339793 - Custom Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1454074 - Weekend Trading 22 L Aggressive Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1911821 - Neural Network Strategy


MAM ACCOUNTS

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1880517 - MODERATE

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1914627 - AGRESSIVE


And here we have recent live performances in 20 Different Brokers! Check it here: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/author/johnmacknamara


To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with very low spreads and fair commission. Please check the link above to see the best brokers so far.


Top Characteristics of the Main R Factor Strategies:

- One Chart Setup

- Defined Stop Loss and Dynamic Take Profit on all trades

- Just One trade per pair at a time. No Averaging, No Martingale.

- Dynamically portfolio balance proprietary algorithm that changes the weight and responsibility of each pair

- Intelligent Trade Exit System

- News Filter

- More than 3 years live proved algorithm

- Proprietary Backtest Simulation of High Spread periods 

- Low starting capital required (starting at 30 USD for one pair or 100 USD for the complete portfolio w/ 12 pairs)

 

Exclusive Telegram Group For R Factor customers that purchase the full version only – Contact me by private message with your proof of purchase of the full version to join and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets.

 

For R Factor Sets and Recommended Pairs, please send me a private message with your proof of purchase/rent so I can send it directly to you. The default settings don´t have any strategy enabled and won´t work.


Reviews 6
abahad
436
abahad 2023.05.10 16:18 
 

The author replied me with latest version and setfiles.... I would definitely test them and update here.

DRYX01
171
DRYX01 2022.01.28 20:55 
 

Well crafted EA, and Raphael is really the most responsive author. He is a lot dedicated to customer.

Chaikit
138
Chaikit 2022.01.11 13:47 
 

This EA give me consistency profit with low DD, and the author is very friendly, created a lot of trading systems for the EA. I am happy with.

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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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Experts
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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Experts
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Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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R Factor EA
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R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After 4 years of development and more than  3  years  of real positive results , R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.   Skin In The Game  is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it. Anyone who has been in this market
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Experts
R FACTOR Essential Strategies with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After many years of the first R Factor release and its continue portfolio growth with several strategies added every year and hundreds of possible parameters to be explored, it was time to bring some of its essential strategies back to the game. This version contains some of the oldest and time proven strategies: The Night Mean Reversal, The Breakout and The Weekend Trading strategies. All of them with years of l
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abahad
436
abahad 2023.05.10 16:18 
 

The author replied me with latest version and setfiles.... I would definitely test them and update here.

DRYX01
171
DRYX01 2022.01.28 20:55 
 

Well crafted EA, and Raphael is really the most responsive author. He is a lot dedicated to customer.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.31 01:27
Thanks a lot Dryx01 for your kind review! :DD
Chaikit
138
Chaikit 2022.01.11 13:47 
 

This EA give me consistency profit with low DD, and the author is very friendly, created a lot of trading systems for the EA. I am happy with.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.11 20:32
Thank you very much for your kind review Chaikit!
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2021.12.12 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.12.14 15:56
Thanks a lot Andre for your kind words and review!! :DD
Benjamin Greulich
593
Benjamin Greulich 2021.09.10 00:17 
 

this EA is profitable! You can check the live accounts. Great Author who answers questions as soon as possible. In comparism with other Night Scalpers (R Factor has also other strategies) this EA is very cheap. It also deliver the possibility to set it up to other night scalpers like Night Hunter Pro or The Reaper, maybe more. I expect a price raise soon

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.09.10 16:43
Thanks a lot Benjamin for your kind review! :DD
Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.09.04 01:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.09.07 17:32
Thanks a lot Xiaolei for you kind review :DD
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