RenkoBandMacd

The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the Bollinger Bands, MACD oscillator and generates buy/sell signals.

Renko is a non-trivial price display method, in which a bar within a time interval is shown on the chart only if the price has moved a certain number of points. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. When attached to a chart, the indicator checks for presence of the M1 history data and calculates the Renko bars based on that data. In this case, the indicator will look the same for all the time frames. If the M1 history data is missing, the indicator calculated the Renko bars based on the current time frame.

A buy signal is generated when the next Renko bar crosses the Bollinger Bands upwards, and the MACD signal line is below its histogram.

The signals are displayed on the chart as arrows of the corresponding direction and color, by messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The indicator also generates the EventChartCustom custom event for using the signal in automation of trading. The event generated by the indicator can be handled by an EA in the OnChartEvent function. The parameters passed to the event handler from the indicator are the following: dparam - the value of the Bollinger Bands median line for setting stop loss; sparam - text message.

The indicator can be attached on chart of any symbol with any timeframe. The video shows the indicator display on different time frames and a test run of the indicator.





Parameters