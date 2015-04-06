ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator displays the ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle movements timeframes only M1-W1.
Parameters
- InDepth: Displays the Depth movements.
- InDeviation: Displays the Deviation movements.
- InBackstep: Displays the Backstep movements.
- Fibonacci Expansion: Displays the Fibonacci Expansion movements. Fibonacci Expansion true.(false)
- Triangle: Displays the Triangle movements. Triangle true.(false)
How to understand the status:
- If the Triangle is green, trend is up.
- If the Triangle is red, trend is down.