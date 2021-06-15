Market Imbalance

4.6

What Is Market Imbalance?

Market Imbalance, also known as "IPA" or Improper Price Action, is when price moves so quick in one direction with no orders on the other side of the market to mitigate the price movement. We all know Big Banks, or "Smart Money", can move the market by placing huge orders which in turn can move price significantly. They can do this because Big Banks are the top 10 Forex traders in the world. But unfortunately, the Big Banks cannot leave these orders in drawdown and must mitigate these orders to continue to move the market in their intended direction. Hence, this is why Smart Money seeks out the retail trader's stop losses (figuratively known as stop-hunting) to capture liquidity in order to move the market back to where they want it to go in order to mitigate their Market Imbalances.

You can use this information in your trading by knowing that Market Imbalances must eventually be filled and mitigated. These "Imbalances" may take a few minutes or a few weeks or months, depending on the timeframe you trade. Market Imbalances are seen on every timeframe, from 1 minute charts up to Monthly charts, and on every instrument. You can use this information along with you own trading strategy and style to be successful in the market. 

Current Inputs  (Default values)

Imbalance Settings

  • Bars to count- Number of bars back to draw lines. For viewing the lines on a larger timeframes, like Daily or higher, keep the bar count to around 250-500 bars. (2000)
  • Minimum Pip Size For Imbalance- When ATR Input is False, This will be the Minimum pip size for displaying Imbalances. (5000)
  • Enable to use ATR as Pipsize Filter- When True, the ATR value inputted will be used. When False, use "Minimum Pip Size for Imbalance" above to determine the value. (True)
  • ATR Period to be used- This is the Average True Range value. (144)
  • Minimum Bars For Imbalance- This is the minimum number of bars needed to show an Imbalance. If set to 5 for example, any Imbalances filled in less than 5 bars will not be shown on the chart. (2)
  • Line Thickness- Thickness of Imbalance line. (2)

Display Settings

  • Up Line Color- Change the Up line Color.
  • Down Line Color- Change the Down Line Color.
  • HideBlockedLine- When True, all Imbalances that were filled will not be shown. (False)
  • HideSecondaryLine- When False, a secondary line is drawn to show how much of the Imbalance has been mitigated. The distance between this line and the main line is unmitigated Market Imbalance. (True)
  • Enable Current TF- Shows the current timeframe Imbalances. If set to False, only higher timeframe Imbalance lines will be shown. (True)
  • Mainline Style- Line style of Mainline. (Solid)
  • 2nd Line Style- Line style of Secondary Line. (Dot)
  • Enable HTF (1-4)- Enables HTF Imbalances to be shown on the current chart. Up to 4 can be added. (False)
  • Timeframe (1-4)- Allows you to change the timeframe for each HTF level from 1 minute up Monthly. (30 Minute, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, and Daily)
  • Line Style (1-4)- Changes the Line Style of the HTF. (Dot)
  • Label Font- Changes Font Style. (Arial Black)
  • Label Font Size- Changes Font Size. (8)
  • Label Shift HTF (1-4)-Shifts the label on the Higher Timeframe Lines so they don't overlap. (-5, -15, -25, -35)

Alert Settings

  • Line Creation Alert- Alerts at the end of a candle when a Market Imbalance Line has formed. (False)
  • Line Touch Alert- Alerts when an Imbalance line has filled. (False)
  • alertsMessage- Provides a pop up alert. (False)
  • alertsNotification- Provides a Push Notification to MT4 mobile. Push notifications must be set up on MT4. (False)
  • alertsSound- Provides a sound when an alert is triggered. (False)
  • alertsEmail- Provides  email notifications. Email must be set up on MT4. (False)

If you need the MT5 version, please visit:

Market Imbalance for MT5


Risk Disclosure

Please ensure you understand the risks and carefully consider your financial situation and trading experience before trading.

The possibility exists that you could loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose!

No information presented on MQL5.com constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product or instrument, or to engage in any specific investment strategy by using this product.

Good luck and happy trading!

Reviews 17
Bryce Andrew Currie
244
Bryce Andrew Currie 2024.01.31 06:48 
 

This is the only indicator I use, This is the only indicator you need

Lorenzo Chills
136
Lorenzo Chills 2023.04.03 05:05 
 

Love this indicator. it is a great tool to use in my daily trading setup, and the seller is also extremely helpful and answered all questions that I had. would recommend 10/10.

Dorianmode
322
Dorianmode 2022.12.20 18:40 
 

Excellent indicator. I now wouldn't trade without it.

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PZ Trend Trading
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MTF Supply Demand Zones
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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AW Candle Patterns MT4
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Scott Edward Merritt
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What Is Market Imbalance? Market Imbalance, also known as "IPA" or Improper Price Action, is when price moves so quick in one direction with no orders on the other side of the market to mitigate the price movement. We all know Big Banks, or "Smart Money", can move the market by placing huge orders which in turn can move price significantly. They can do this because Big Banks are the  top 10 Forex traders in the world . But unfortunately, the Big Banks cannot leave these orders in drawdown and mu
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Scott Edward Merritt
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Point of Interest MT5
Scott Edward Merritt
Indicators
What is a Point of Interest? Traders who follow Smart Money Concepts may call this a Liquidity Point, or areas pools of liquidity have been built up by retail traders for for Big Banks to target to create large price movements in the market. As we all know, retail traders that use outdated and unreliable methods of trading like using trendlines, support and resistance, RSI, MACD, and many others to place trades and put their stop losses at keys points in the market. The "Big Banks" know these me
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danmar
2479
danmar 2025.04.06 08:39 
 

HI, The product is good but do not hope for any update even if you can not see some informations displayed buy the product ! i bought the 2 products (this and point of interest) and after to correct default of display or adding a small functionality that you have quite often like button ON/OFF you have the response that they have no time for you ! quite disappointing especially considering the price of the product ! now it far the time (2021.09.28 at 17:16 when Scott was saying "If there are any improvements you can think of, please let me know." !

20250407===>

the display of ATR value in very dark blue can not be really see in black screen = it is not cosmetic, only forget that many users are on black screen

the fact to have un button ON / OFF on all the display allow to have a clean chart and this possibility exist in many indicators and generally added when user ask for even the seller has +-20 products

and you with only 2 products and at a price already significant you do not want to do it !

you are the one who write in 2021.09.28 at 17:16 that : "If there are any improvements you can think of, please let me know." !

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2025.04.07 03:37
If you are going to review, maybe next time review the product itself, not just because your feelings are hurt because we are not implementing the changes you want, as those changes are only cosmetic and do not enhance the functionality of the indicator. And I specifically told you we are no longer making changes to the indicator as there are other projects in the works that are taking up our time.
tomaszroman26
161
tomaszroman26 2024.02.22 20:59 
 

Good, but alone it will don't provide you with supreme results. Good for exits.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2024.02.22 21:42
Thank you for the review, but one indicator is not designed to be used by itself, you need confirmation from multiple sources to be effective when trading.
Bryce Andrew Currie
244
Bryce Andrew Currie 2024.01.31 06:48 
 

This is the only indicator I use, This is the only indicator you need

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2024.01.31 21:28
Thanks Bryce for the review, and I'm happy to see you are trading successfully with it.
paulstrong23
240
paulstrong23 2023.06.12 13:29 
 

I find it very helpful for my trading style

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2023.06.12 17:20
Thanks paulstrong23, we appreciate it. You did not put a star rating on there though. If you get a moment, we would appreciate it if you could complete that for us.
Lorenzo Chills
136
Lorenzo Chills 2023.04.03 05:05 
 

Love this indicator. it is a great tool to use in my daily trading setup, and the seller is also extremely helpful and answered all questions that I had. would recommend 10/10.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2023.04.03 06:20
Thank you Lorenzo for the review. I am glad it is helping you in your daily trading.
Dorianmode
322
Dorianmode 2022.12.20 18:40 
 

Excellent indicator. I now wouldn't trade without it.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.12.21 16:32
Thanks for the review Dorianmode. I'm glad you can use this indicator to help you in your journey. Good traders know which tools work for them and which don't (I'm glad this is one that does!).
Reuben Khaya
300
Reuben Khaya 2022.06.15 17:54 
 

Best indicator so far, I like it so much.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.06.15 18:16
Thank you for the review Rueben, we appreciate the support. 👍
Kitomi09
153
Kitomi09 2022.05.15 01:55 
 

Just purchased and loving it. Could you make this for MT5. Fingers Crossed!!!

Update: 5/17/2022 Just passed my MFF prop firm challenge. Seeing the imbalances is what made the difference. This indicator was worth every penny! Thank you Scott for giving back to the trading community! Cheers to financial freedom and generational wealth.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.12.21 16:35
Thanks for the review. There are future plans for an MT5 version, so stay tuned. Kitomi09, we now have a version for MT5 Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90479?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3amarket+imbalance
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.04.09 01:33 
 

Good, I like the way this indicator displays details.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.04.09 15:19
Thanks, Arvind, we appreciate the review and we hope your trading is profitable with it.
DaddyHan
496
DaddyHan 2022.03.08 06:51 
 

Good simple indicator.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.03.09 05:35
Thanks for the review and I hope this tool helps you along the way and makes your future profitable.
beatbeaker
493
beatbeaker 2022.02.21 22:18 
 

For me now, understanding the Imbalance of the market, Order-Blocks building, and how Stop Hunting works, is like the holey grail of trading. Now, it all makes sense, why sometimes a price moves the way it moves. Thank you for implementing this idea in your indicator.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.02.22 16:30
You are welcome. This is just another piece of the puzzle when using and understanding smart money concepts to get that win over the big banks.
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.02.16 20:41 
 

highly recommended indicator

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.02.16 22:17
Thank you for the review, I hope this indicator will help you be successful in your trading.
ksanaga
354
ksanaga 2022.02.14 17:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2022.02.15 03:28
Thank you for the review, this indicator was not designed for partial fills of a market imbalance, only a complete fill. And if you only want to go back 100 candles, just change the "Bars To Count" to 100.
goor311
493
goor311 2021.11.29 18:37 
 

Would give a better rating if he would give some instructions

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2021.11.30 00:41
This is a very simple indicator showing imbalances in the market and that is it. If you've read the description, it specifies what the inputs of the indicator do, so I'm not sure what type of "instructions" you need? If you're asking for instructions on how to use the indicator in trading, that is not what this review system is for, it is for reviewing the functionality of the indicator. If you were unsure and didn't research beforehand what a market imbalance was, I would do so first. But if you still have questions, you can message me here or email me at mer071898@gmail.com anytime and I will try to answer your questions.
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.11.09 16:03 
 

Great indicator. I rent it for three months and my first trade using it (on NASDAQ) gave a profit of more than 2k USD. Great, great, great!

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2021.11.09 17:17
That is very awesome to hear! It can be a very powerful (and profitable) tool if used correctly.
tsomoney
316
tsomoney 2021.09.28 14:31 
 

Excellent indicator! bought tons of useless indicators but this one is the best out there.

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2021.09.28 17:16
I have been there too. I tried so many indicators that did nothing but lag and repaint. I am glad you can get some good use out of this one. If there are any improvements you can think of, please let me know.
swarren777
1053
swarren777 2021.07.05 00:31 
 

official and clean . smart money trader buy this

Scott Edward Merritt
1800
Reply from developer Scott Edward Merritt 2021.09.28 17:17
Thank you for the review. Indicators don't have to be cluttered to see the big picture. If you're a smart money trader, you need to see what the banks are doing.
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