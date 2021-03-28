Identify Take - trend trading strategy, market noise filtering and all necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one setting parameter. Simple, visual and effective trend detection.





The intelligent algorithm of the Identify Take indicator shows the points of a potential market reversal. Most often, a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current balance of forces in the market before entering. And the indicator will help the trader to make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator will truly "make the trend your friend". With its help, you will be able to monitor trends on several timeframes in real time. This indicator works on all timeframes.