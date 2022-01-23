■Introduction





■The Advantage Of Using It With YOUR own Analysis Will Confirm Potential Supports And Resistances While it Compliments With Your Analysis





■The Indicator Is Non-Repainting





■AND Along With Our Special Trend METRE that Changes With The Conditions OF A Bullish Or Bearish Trend....





Recommend Time-Frames:

■H1

■H4

■M15





Usage:

■The Indicator Is Very Profitable If Used Accordingly.

■Before Taking A Trade In This Case A Buy Trade...An Arrow For Buy Trade Must Be Visualized By The Indicator And The Canndles Must Be Above The Trend Indicator Meter(MACD) On The Main Chart.

■Enter After Candle Closes & Sl Should Be Based On Your Price Action Analysis Or It Can Be Above Your Bollinger Band Afrter Getting A Signal





■Regards

I Hope You Will Try Out This Indicator As I wish You All The Best.. Wins And Losses In The Use Of This Indicator Should Lead To Profits In The End Of Each Day.



This Indicator Is Based On Average Price/Maximum Price Moves, And Using Moving Bollinger Bands And Moving Averages.