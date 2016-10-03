RenkoMaPriceChannel

The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals.

Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency.

The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lower price borders over the specified period and the middle line on the chart.

A buy signal is generated when the moving average crosses the middle line of PriceChannel from below, sell signal - from above.

The signals are displayed as arrows, messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push notifications. The indicator also generates EventChartCustom custom event for using signals for automating the trading process. The event generated by the indicator can be processed by the EA in the OnChartEvent function. The indicator passes the following parameters to the event handler: id - identifier; dparam - value of the corresponding PriceChannel line for placing a stop loss; sparam - text message.

The indicator can be attached on chart of any symbol with any timeframe.





Parameters