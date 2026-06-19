Session Killzone Filter for MT4

Session / Killzone / Time Filter
⏰ Trade only when the market actually moves

Many automated strategies look profitable in backtests and fail in live trading because they execute during dead hours, holiday sessions or the daily rollover spread spike. Tested against the workflows of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext.

Session / Killzone / Time Filter blocks new orders outside the configured sessions and can close open trades or cancel pending orders when the market enters a low liquidity window. One tool, one drop on the chart, full control of when your Experts are allowed to trade.


⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

The Filter ships with built-in London, New York and Asia sessions, two fully customisable killzones, automatic Daylight Saving Time for European and United States rules, a weekday filter and an optional early Friday cutoff. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, turning the Filter into a centralised time gate for an entire portfolio.

🔧 Key Features

  • ⏰ Three built-in sessions: London, New York and Asia, with sensible defaults.

  • 🎯 Two custom killzones for traders who need specific intraday blocks.

  • 🌍 Automatic DST for European and United States rules.

  • 📅 Weekday filter plus an optional early Friday cutoff.

  • 🛑 Three close policies: block new orders, close own positions, or close all.

  • 📊 On-chart status panel with live session, broker time and GlobalVariable.

  • 🔗 Cross-EA filter via a shared GlobalVariable, one line of MQL to integrate.

  • 🔔 Pop-up, sound and push notifications when the session state changes.

  • 📝 Detailed Journal logs for every transition.

✅ Ideal For

  • 📈 Traders running strategies that depend on liquidity hours.

  • 🏛️ Prop firm accounts where holding overnight or over weekends is restricted.

  • 🧠 Portfolio managers who need a single time gate for several Experts.

  • 🛡️ Anyone tired of debugging strategies that fail only on Sundays and holidays.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: session filter, killzone, time filter, trading hours, DST, London session, New York session, Asia session, trading sessions, trade manager, prop firm, MT4 MT5


Recommended products
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Golden Hills FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Golden Hills FX  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $3
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread. Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
GlodWinner
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
GLOD Winner EA is the most efficient EA on the market. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and predicting situations. When applied to trading in
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Macd Matrix Edge
Walter Ezequiel Escobar
Experts
Macd Matrix Edge: Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm Macd Matrix Edge is a fully automated trading system specifically engineered for the Gold market ( XAUUSD ). The algorithm integrates momentum and volatility indicators, optimized through a Walk-Forward validation matrix to ensure superior statistical robustness. This EA does not use dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss based on market volatility (ATR). The demo test gives an error. Talk to me and I'l
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
1 (1)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
More from author
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency MT5
Antonio Franco
5 (1)
Experts
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT5 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
News Filter Multi Source for MT5
Antonio Franco
5 (1)
Experts
News Filter Multi-Source ️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext . News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so t
Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Local Trade Copier Multi-Account Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side. Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT4 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
Set TP and SL by Price GBPUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade Set TP & SL by Price  LITE/GBPUSD is a free, limited version of Set TP & SL by Price , designed to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss levels by price rather than pips or points. This free version works exclusively on GBPUSD and gives you the full experience, at no cost. ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply
FREE
Hidden TP and SL Manager EURUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager  LITE/EURUSD is a free, limited version of Hidden TP and SL Manager , the innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and in
FREE
Hidden TP and SL Manager EURUSD for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager  LITE/EURUSD is a free, limited version of Hidden TP and SL Manager , the innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and in
FREE
Currency Trailing Gold MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
FREE
Draw Lines MT5
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
FREE
Currency Trailing Gold
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
FREE
Clock Trades EURUSD for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades EURUSD is a free, limited version of Clock Trades , the smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price GBPUSD for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade Set TP & SL by Price  LITE/GBPUSD is a free, limited version of Set TP & SL by Price , designed to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss levels by price rather than pips or points. This free version works exclusively on GBPUSD and gives you the full experience, at no cost. ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply
FREE
Draw Lines
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
FREE
Show secured
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade? Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses , based on your open trades. Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open po
FREE
Clock Trades EURUSD
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades EURUSD is a free, limited version of Clock Trades , the smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time This free version works exclusively on EURUSD and gives you the full experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your
FREE
OpenCharts for OpenOrders
Antonio Franco
Utilities
OpenCharts for OpenOrders – Effortless Chart Management Drop this smart script onto any chart, and it will instantly open a separate chart window for each unique symbol with an open order in your terminal. ️ Key Features : Automatically opens one chart per symbol for all open trades Prevents duplicate charts – even if you have 10 open orders for the same symbol, it opens only one chart Select your preferred timeframe before execution Clean and lightweight – ideal for traders who manage multi
FREE
Currency Trailing
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing – Smart Profit Locking Based on Real Money! Tired of trailing by pips or points that don’t reflect your true gains? With Money Trailing , you trail your profits based on actual monetary value – in your account’s currency – giving you full control over what really matters: the money you lock and secure. How it works: Set a trigger amount and a lock amount , both in money. For example: Trigger = $20 Lock = $10 Once any trade reaches a floating profit of $20 , the EA will
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Clock Trades
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system fo
Hidden TP and SL Manager for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
PropFirm Guardian for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
News Filter Multi Source for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
News Filter Multi-Source ️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext . News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so t
Trade Panel Risk Based for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Trade Panel - Risk-Based Auto lot size from your risk, one-click SL and TP, partials and breakeven Trade Panel Risk-Based turns your risk into the right lot size automatically. Type a percentage or a fixed amount, set your Stop Loss, and the panel sizes the trade and opens it with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click . Built for discretionary traders and prop-firm accounts that want disciplined risk on every entry, without the math. ️ Works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, on any symbo
Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Local Trade Copier Multi-Account Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side. Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots for MT4
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots Automatically record every trade with a screenshot of the exact moment Journaling your trades is the habit every mentor recommends and almost nobody keeps, because doing it by hand is slow and easy to skip. A written diary can note the numbers, but it can never show what the chart actually looked like at the instant you entered or exited, which is exactly where the lesson lives. Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots does it for you, automatically, for the w
Currency Trailing MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing EA – Advanced Money-Based Trailing Stop & Profit Locking System Money Trailing is a powerful money-based trailing stop EA designed to lock profits based on real monetary value instead of pips or points. Unlike traditional trailing stop systems, this EA focuses on what truly matters: the actual profit in your account currency. Perfect for traders looking for a profit trailing EA , lock profit system , or dollar trailing stop solution that works automatically and intelligently.
Clock Trades MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system for
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Hidden TP and SL Manager
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
PropFirm Guardian for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review