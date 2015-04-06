Labyrinth
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Labyrinth - Trend Expert Advisor. It works by entering the market in lots of buy and sell. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 1000! Which is great for beginners. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. For the correct calculation of the volume, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a $ 1000 deposit on the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.
Necessary conditions for the bot to work.
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1: 100
- Normal deposit: $ 1000.
- Allowable spread: up to 20 pips (200 pips).
Settings:
- Magic - Magic number.
- Requotes - Requotes.
- StartVolume - Volume, if money management is disabled (OnRisk = 0).
- OnRisk - Money management, according to the system for calculating the volume relative to the deposit, the base deposit for the calculation is set by the PercentRisk field.
- PercentRisk - Base deposit for calculation.
- StopLoss - Basic stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Basic take profit.
- TotalEquityRisk - Maximum drawdown.
- LimitTrades - Limit on trends.
- GridStep - Grid step.
- TrailingStart - Trailing start.
- TrailingStop - Trailing stop.
- InsideLength - The number of bars for the filter.
- eSize - The number of bars to calculate.