Labyrinth - Trend Expert Advisor. It works by entering the market in lots of buy and sell. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 1000! Which is great for beginners. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. For the correct calculation of the volume, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a $ 1000 deposit on the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.





Necessary conditions for the bot to work.

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Leverage 1: 100

Normal deposit: $ 1000.

Allowable spread: up to 20 pips (200 pips).

Settings: