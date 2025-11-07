Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency MT5

Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT5

📌 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips, Points, or exact Currency (money) value.

⚙️ Key Features:

• 🎯 Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened
• 📐 Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility
• 🧠 Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the trade is closed immediately
• 🎛️ Apply settings to all trades, only to the current chart symbol, or filter by Magic Number
• 🧩 Compatible with all instruments, timeframes and brokers
• ⚡ Plug-and-play operation – no configuration required beyond initial input
• 👁️ Clean and user-friendly interface

This EA is ideal for traders who want a fast and reliable method to set protective levels without manual input. Whether you're scalping, swing trading or automating strategies, it ensures your trades always follow your risk management rules.

🗨️ Suggestions and feedback are always welcome!

Keywords: take profit, stop loss, set TP SL MT5, pips SL, currency TP, EA for SL TP, MT5 order manager, automatic stop loss, auto TP, forex EA risk management, pip-based trading, SL in money, smart trade exits, MetaTrader 5 tool, EA for magic number


