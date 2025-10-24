Clock Trades

🕒 Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time!

Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time.
Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control.

✅ Schedule trades by server or local time
✅ Works on any symbol or custom list
✅ Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions
✅ Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management
✅ Automatic retry system for Common Errors (for example when trading too close to market open or due to network connection issues)
✅ Customizable alerts and mobile notifications for every action or only for errors

Perfect for traders who use time-based strategies or need precise execution without manual intervention.

Set your time. Define your rules. Clock Trades executes flawlessly.

Ideal For:
Time-based strategies | Precise entry execution | Automated trading systems | Forex traders using MT4 | Expert Advisor optimisation

Keywords:
Clock Trades, time trading, schedule trades, automated trading, trading robot, EA, Expert Advisor, forex, MT4, MetaTrader 4, trading automation, trading schedule, trade timer, timed orders, forex robot, trading system, precise trading, automated forex strategy, time-based EA, forex tools, trading assistant.


