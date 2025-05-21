Show secured

🔒 Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains

Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade?
Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses, based on your open trades.

Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open positions. For example, if one trade has $10 locked but others are at risk with -$5 SL value, only $5 is genuinely secured, and that is what you'll see on screen.

🧠 Key Features:

  • 💰 Shows your truly secured profit, taking into account current Stop Loss values across all open trades

  • 📉 Filters out false security, shows only what’s really protected after considering positions that still carry risk

  • 📍 Displays clean and customizable on-chart label in the lower-left corner by default, with user-controlled position and style

  • 🔍 Flexible filtering, with three operating modes:

    • All trades (default), includes all symbols and magic numbers

    • Current symbol only, restricts display to trades on the current chart's symbol

    • Specific magic number, filters trades by one or more user-defined magic numbers

  • ⚡ Plug and play, just attach the indicator and it starts working immediately

  • 🔁 Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes

  • 🧩 Useful for both manual traders and EA-based strategies with dynamic SL logic

🔍 How it works:

  • Evaluates each open trade according to the selected filter mode (all, symbol, magic)

  • Calculates how much is secured by Stop Loss, only if the SL is in profit

  • Subtracts the SL risk of any trades that are not yet protected

  • Displays the final net secured profit in a live-updating label

  • The label appears in the bottom-left corner by default, but you can freely reposition it anywhere on the chart

🎯 Who is it for?

  • Traders using trailing stops, break-even strategies, or multi-order systems

  • EA users managing dozens of trades across symbols or strategies

  • Anyone who wants accurate, real secured profit visibility, not misleading floating profit

Take the guesswork out of trade management,
see what’s really protected, and make smarter exit decisions.

➡️ Add Secured Profits to your trading toolkit today!

Keywords: secured profits, stop loss, trailing stop, locked profits, risk management, automatic trading, MT4 indicator, EA, trade protection, forex tool


