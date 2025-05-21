Show secured

🔒 Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains

Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade?

Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses, based on your open trades.

Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open positions. For example, if one trade has $10 locked but others are at risk with -$5 SL value, only $5 is genuinely secured, and that is what you'll see on screen.

🧠 Key Features:

💰 Shows your truly secured profit , taking into account current Stop Loss values across all open trades

📉 Filters out false security , shows only what’s really protected after considering positions that still carry risk

📍 Displays clean and customizable on-chart label in the lower-left corner by default, with user-controlled position and style

🔍 Flexible filtering , with three operating modes: All trades (default), includes all symbols and magic numbers Current symbol only , restricts display to trades on the current chart's symbol Specific magic number , filters trades by one or more user-defined magic numbers

⚡ Plug and play, just attach the indicator and it starts working immediately

🔁 Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes

🧩 Useful for both manual traders and EA-based strategies with dynamic SL logic

🔍 How it works:

Evaluates each open trade according to the selected filter mode (all, symbol, magic)

Calculates how much is secured by Stop Loss , only if the SL is in profit

Subtracts the SL risk of any trades that are not yet protected

Displays the final net secured profit in a live-updating label

The label appears in the bottom-left corner by default, but you can freely reposition it anywhere on the chart

🎯 Who is it for?

Traders using trailing stops , break-even strategies , or multi-order systems

EA users managing dozens of trades across symbols or strategies

Anyone who wants accurate, real secured profit visibility, not misleading floating profit

Take the guesswork out of trade management,

see what’s really protected, and make smarter exit decisions.

➡️ Add Secured Profits to your trading toolkit today!





secured profits, stop loss, trailing stop, locked profits, risk management, automatic trading, MT4 indicator, EA, trade protection, forex tool



