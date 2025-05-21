Show secured
- Indicators
- Antonio Franco
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 22 May 2025
- Activations: 5
🔒 Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains
Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade?
Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses, based on your open trades.
Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open positions. For example, if one trade has $10 locked but others are at risk with -$5 SL value, only $5 is genuinely secured, and that is what you'll see on screen.
🧠 Key Features:
-
💰 Shows your truly secured profit, taking into account current Stop Loss values across all open trades
-
📉 Filters out false security, shows only what’s really protected after considering positions that still carry risk
-
📍 Displays clean and customizable on-chart label in the lower-left corner by default, with user-controlled position and style
-
🔍 Flexible filtering, with three operating modes:
-
All trades (default), includes all symbols and magic numbers
-
Current symbol only, restricts display to trades on the current chart's symbol
-
Specific magic number, filters trades by one or more user-defined magic numbers
-
-
⚡ Plug and play, just attach the indicator and it starts working immediately
-
🔁 Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes
-
🧩 Useful for both manual traders and EA-based strategies with dynamic SL logic
🔍 How it works:
-
Evaluates each open trade according to the selected filter mode (all, symbol, magic)
-
Calculates how much is secured by Stop Loss, only if the SL is in profit
-
Subtracts the SL risk of any trades that are not yet protected
-
Displays the final net secured profit in a live-updating label
-
The label appears in the bottom-left corner by default, but you can freely reposition it anywhere on the chart
🎯 Who is it for?
-
Traders using trailing stops, break-even strategies, or multi-order systems
-
EA users managing dozens of trades across symbols or strategies
-
Anyone who wants accurate, real secured profit visibility, not misleading floating profit
Take the guesswork out of trade management,
see what’s really protected, and make smarter exit decisions.
➡️ Add Secured Profits to your trading toolkit today!