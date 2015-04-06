Indiana is a trend Expert Advisor. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. Does not form a series of rendering, only 1 order! It uses an indicator to enter. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. To calculate the volume correctly, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a $ 1000 deposit on the GBPUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.





Necessary conditions for the bot to work.

Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: H1 Leverage 1: 100 Normal deposit: 1000 $





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