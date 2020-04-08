Draw Lines MT5
- Indicators
- Antonio Franco
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals.
✨ Key Features
-
Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values
-
Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal
-
Custom labels and colours for each line
-
Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal
-
Works with all symbols and all timeframes
-
No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines
🧠 Use Cases
-
Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels
-
Analyse past signals and learn from market reactions
-
Present clean signal setups to your community or clients
-
Combine with your own manual or automated strategies
🔑 Keywords
