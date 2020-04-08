Draw Lines MT5

🚀 Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals.

✨ Key Features

  • Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values

  • Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal

  • Custom labels and colours for each line

  • Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal

  • Works with all symbols and all timeframes

  • No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines

🧠 Use Cases

  • Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels

  • Analyse past signals and learn from market reactions

  • Present clean signal setups to your community or clients

  • Combine with your own manual or automated strategies

🔑 Keywords

signal, draw lines, entry, take profit, stop loss, forex, telegram, visual signals, manual trading, signal analysis, TP, SL, chart, levels, evaluation, education, indicator, tool


