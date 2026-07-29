News Filter Multi Source for MT4

News Filter Multi-Source
🛡️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source

Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext.

News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so the filter keeps working when one source fails. It pauses new orders from a set number of minutes before to a set number of minutes after each event, and only for the currencies that actually affect your chart.


⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, sold as separate products on the Market, so get the version that matches your terminal. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

On MetaTrader 5 it combines the native economic calendar with the ForexFactory feed out of the box, with no account and no API key. On MetaTrader 4 it uses the ForexFactory feed and accepts any extra JSON calendar you add. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, plus optional per-currency flags.

🔧 Key Features

  • 🛡️ Multi-source: native MetaTrader 5 calendar plus ForexFactory, merged and de-duplicated.

  • ♻️ Automatic fallback: if one source is down, the others keep the filter running.

  • 💱 Currency-aware: only pauses pairs whose currency is affected by the event.

  • ⏱️ Configurable window: pause from N minutes before to N minutes after each event.

  • 🎚️ Impact filter: high-impact by default, medium optional.

  • 🛑 Passive by default, with optional close positions and cancel pending orders.

  • 📊 On-chart panel: status, next event, countdown and the active sources.

  • 🔗 Cross-EA flag via GlobalVariable, plus optional per-currency flags.

  • 🌍 Automatic UTC and broker time handling, with European and United States DST.

✅ Ideal For

  • 📈 Traders running Experts that must stand aside around the news.

  • 🏛️ Prop firm accounts with strict no-trading-around-news rules.

  • 🧠 Portfolio managers who need one news gate for several Experts.

  • 🛡️ Anyone burned by a single news feed that quietly stopped working.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: news filter, economic calendar, high impact news, forex news filter, news EA, ForexFactory, multi source, news pause, prop firm, MetaTrader news filter, economic news, MT4 MT5


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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT5 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
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Antonio Franco
Experts
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Antonio Franco
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Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
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Indicators
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Antonio Franco
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OpenCharts for OpenOrders
Antonio Franco
Utilities
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Currency Trailing
Antonio Franco
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Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
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Antonio Franco
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Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system fo
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Antonio Franco
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Antonio Franco
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Session Killzone Filter for MT4
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Trade Panel Risk Based for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
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Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Local Trade Copier Multi-Account Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO , The Funded Trader , MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side. Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots for MT4
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots Automatically record every trade with a screenshot of the exact moment Journaling your trades is the habit every mentor recommends and almost nobody keeps, because doing it by hand is slow and easy to skip. A written diary can note the numbers, but it can never show what the chart actually looked like at the instant you entered or exited, which is exactly where the lesson lives. Auto Trade Journal with Screenshots does it for you, automatically, for the w
Currency Trailing MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing EA – Advanced Money-Based Trailing Stop & Profit Locking System Money Trailing is a powerful money-based trailing stop EA designed to lock profits based on real monetary value instead of pips or points. Unlike traditional trailing stop systems, this EA focuses on what truly matters: the actual profit in your account currency. Perfect for traders looking for a profit trailing EA , lock profit system , or dollar trailing stop solution that works automatically and intelligently.
Clock Trades MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system for
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Hidden TP and SL Manager
Antonio Franco
Experts
Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
PropFirm Guardian for MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
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