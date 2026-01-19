Hidden TP and SL Manager for MT4

Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management

Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way.

Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow.
Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart, making trade control faster, safer and more intuitive.

Interactive Order Management via Chart Lines

For every open position, the EA automatically draws a line at the Open Price.
By clicking this line, a customisable management panel opens, allowing you to control that specific order or ticket instantly.

No more switching settings or reloading the EA.
Everything is done visually and per order.

Flexible TP and SL Definition Modes

From the management panel, you can define Take Profit and Stop Loss using multiple calculation methods:

  • Pips

  • Points

  • Money (account currency)

  • Absolute price (e.g. 1.12345)

Both visible and invisible TP/SL are supported and can be enabled or disabled independently for each order.

Optional Visual Reference Lines for Invisible Levels

Although TP and SL can remain completely hidden from the broker, the EA can optionally display chart lines showing the invisible TP and SL levels, giving the trader full awareness of where those levels are set.

These lines are for visual reference only and do not expose levels to the broker.

Full Support for Pending Orders

Hidden TP and SL Manager works not only with market orders but also with pending orders.

You can define invisible TP and SL before the pending order is triggered.
Once activated, the order will automatically inherit its predefined hidden TP and SL levels without any additional action.

Customisable Management Panel

The order management panel is fully customisable:

  • User-defined colours

  • Optional sound feedback on button clicks

  • Sounds can be completely disabled if not desired

The panel location can be:

  • Fixed on the chart, or

  • Dynamic, appearing exactly where the user clicks on the Open Price line

Designed for Precision, Safety and Speed

This EA is ideal for traders who:

  • Want to protect their strategies from broker-side visibility

  • Need fast, per-ticket trade management

  • Prefer a clean, visual and intuitive workflow

  • Use both market and pending orders

  • Require flexible TP/SL calculation methods

Hidden TP and SL Manager is a complete redesign and evolution of previous invisible TP/SL concepts, offering professional-grade trade control directly from the chart.

Keywords: hidden take profit, hidden stop loss, invisible tp sl, invisible stop loss manager, hidden tp sl manager, trade manager ea, order management ea, per ticket trade management, chart based trade management, invisible tp ea, invisible sl ea, pending order tp sl, hidden tp pending orders, stop loss protection, broker protection ea, advanced trade manager, professional trade management, mt4

More from author
Clock Trades MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system for
Draw Lines MT5
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
FREE
Draw Lines
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Easily draw Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss levels on your chart to analyse and follow trading signals. Key Features Easily input Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL values Optional vertical line to mark the exact time of the signal Custom labels and colours for each line Visually assess the accuracy and risk/reward of any signal Works with all symbols and all timeframes No repainting, no lag, just clear and stable lines Use Cases Visualise signals from Telegram, WhatsApp, or other channels A
FREE
Show secured
Antonio Franco
Indicators
Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade? Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses , based on your open trades. Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open po
FREE
OpenCharts for OpenOrders
Antonio Franco
Utilities
OpenCharts for OpenOrders – Effortless Chart Management Drop this smart script onto any chart, and it will instantly open a separate chart window for each unique symbol with an open order in your terminal. ️ Key Features : Automatically opens one chart per symbol for all open trades Prevents duplicate charts – even if you have 10 open orders for the same symbol, it opens only one chart Select your preferred timeframe before execution Clean and lightweight – ideal for traders who manage multi
FREE
Currency Trailing
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing – Smart Profit Locking Based on Real Money! Tired of trailing by pips or points that don’t reflect your true gains? With Money Trailing , you trail your profits based on actual monetary value – in your account’s currency – giving you full control over what really matters: the money you lock and secure. How it works: Set a trigger amount and a lock amount , both in money. For example: Trigger = $20 Lock = $10 Once any trade reaches a floating profit of $20 , the EA will
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT4 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Clock Trades
Antonio Franco
Experts
Clock Trades – Precision Trading on Time! Clock Trades is a smart and reliable EA that lets you automate your trades based on time . Set the exact hour and minute to open Buy or Sell orders, choose your parameters, and let the EA handle everything with precision and control. Schedule trades by server or local time Works on any symbol or custom list Full control of Buy and Sell exceptions Choose TP/SL in Pips, Points or Money for flexible risk management Automatic retry system for
Currency Trailing MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Money Trailing – Smart Profit Locking Based on Real Money! Tired of trailing by pips or points that don’t reflect your true gains? With Money Trailing , you trail your profits based on actual monetary value – in your account’s currency – giving you full control over what really matters: the money you lock and secure. How it works: Set a trigger amount and a lock amount , both in money. For example: Trigger = $20 Lock = $10 Once any trade reaches a floating profit of $20 , the EA will
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP and SL in Pips Points or Currency – Fully Automated TP/SL Manager for MT5 This simple yet powerful EA automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for your open trades using one of three units of your choice: Pips , Points , or exact Currency (money) value . ️ Key Features: • Automatically adjusts TP and SL as soon as trades are opened • Choose between Pips, Points, or exact Money for maximum flexibility • Intelligent logic – if TP or SL is already surpassed, the tra
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
