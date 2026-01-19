Hidden TP and SL Manager for MT4

Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management

Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way.

Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow.

Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart, making trade control faster, safer and more intuitive.

Interactive Order Management via Chart Lines

For every open position, the EA automatically draws a line at the Open Price.

By clicking this line, a customisable management panel opens, allowing you to control that specific order or ticket instantly.

No more switching settings or reloading the EA.

Everything is done visually and per order.

Flexible TP and SL Definition Modes

From the management panel, you can define Take Profit and Stop Loss using multiple calculation methods:

Pips

Points

Money (account currency)

Absolute price (e.g. 1.12345)

Both visible and invisible TP/SL are supported and can be enabled or disabled independently for each order.

Optional Visual Reference Lines for Invisible Levels

Although TP and SL can remain completely hidden from the broker, the EA can optionally display chart lines showing the invisible TP and SL levels, giving the trader full awareness of where those levels are set.

These lines are for visual reference only and do not expose levels to the broker.

Full Support for Pending Orders

Hidden TP and SL Manager works not only with market orders but also with pending orders.

You can define invisible TP and SL before the pending order is triggered.

Once activated, the order will automatically inherit its predefined hidden TP and SL levels without any additional action.

Customisable Management Panel

The order management panel is fully customisable:

User-defined colours

Optional sound feedback on button clicks

Sounds can be completely disabled if not desired

The panel location can be:

Fixed on the chart, or

Dynamic, appearing exactly where the user clicks on the Open Price line

Designed for Precision, Safety and Speed

This EA is ideal for traders who:

Want to protect their strategies from broker-side visibility

Need fast, per-ticket trade management

Prefer a clean, visual and intuitive workflow

Use both market and pending orders

Require flexible TP/SL calculation methods

Hidden TP and SL Manager is a complete redesign and evolution of previous invisible TP/SL concepts, offering professional-grade trade control directly from the chart.

