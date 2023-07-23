Lot Rebate Grid Hedging MT4

Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution.

The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture.


**You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou 


Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong.


MT5 version  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102749?source=Site+Market+MT5+New+Search+Rating006%3ahedging#description


Facebook page :  facebook.com/GoldStrate


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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