Scalp Bot EURUSD

3.33

15% Discount Going on

Previous Price 350$
Current    Price 299$

Contact @mahicmc21 telegram 

EA Strategy

Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance

Major Pair
EurUsd

Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1

Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$
For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair
I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news.


About Setting :

Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well.

If anyone have any kind of Questions feel free to contact me in Direct message .I am here to assist you all .
Thanks

Risk Warning:

Before you buy  please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



Reviews 10
Amen Amevi Sogah
140
Amen Amevi Sogah 2025.01.20 20:04 
 

Fantastic bot. First day good profit. I give first star. Good support to solve my issue. Its VPN issue. Issue is solved and bot work well. Let us continue

donviggo
46
donviggo 2024.06.25 18:51 
 

Wow! the service was amazing what nice guys. got 2 bots for just 300 usd and he even went on anydesk and manually setup the algo to the besdt settings for my account. im impressed and this algo is worth alot more than 300Usd. Pure dedication and friendlyness

Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin
281
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin 2024.06.18 09:41 
 

Profitable and low drawdown. Nice EA and good support from author

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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Dax HFT EA
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
Experts
Hello Dear Users This EA Can Help You To pass Your HFT Prop Firms EASY! Use Just In DAX( GER40/DE40 ) Use Just In H1 Time Frame Start And Stop EA Time : 10AM - 18PM You can Set Your Risk MM%   HFT EA can Work in NO slippage Accounts , or less Slippage Accounts . you can send us this type of accounts like IC MARKETS MT4 and we run EA on it and you will see Result in this kind of Accounts . ATTENTION : ALL HFT EAs WORK ONLY IN SOME DEMO BROKERS / Do not be fooled by those who say that they are al
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Amen Amevi Sogah
140
Amen Amevi Sogah 2025.01.20 20:04 
 

Fantastic bot. First day good profit. I give first star. Good support to solve my issue. Its VPN issue. Issue is solved and bot work well. Let us continue

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2025.01.20 20:10
Thanks a lot for trust...we are always with you..
mohanraj sambasivam
159
mohanraj sambasivam 2024.07.19 00:05 
 

Blown my 10k account with all recommended settings, useless one . Just stay away.

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.07.27 01:20
Sorry for you loss..just need proper money management rules for this EA ..our updated version of Scalp Bot EurUsd EA more advanced and more risk management option includes...
Chi Chung Lam
298
Chi Chung Lam 2024.07.13 10:35 
 

have bought and backtest before 2023, no risk management :(

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.07.13 15:09
Sorry to hear that....There is big news ..our new version is free for who bought our old version...we solve the risk management option and usual movement of the market....all the options will be in new version....hope this will make you happy
Malcolm Campbell
248
Malcolm Campbell 2024.07.10 08:41 
 

It's only been a few days but it looks great so far. Thanks

dsloan
220
dsloan 2024.07.01 19:45 
 

It's a shame that I had to delete my 5 star review as I was optimistic about this EA. Ran well for the first couple of weeks, than colossal drawdowns occurred, even with proper risk management. I am DONE with martingale and GRID eas as they all blow your account eventually!

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.07.11 23:01
You did not manage the money management rules...you use 1000$ balance with 0.08 lot ...our recommendations was 500$ 0.01 lot EuroUsd...we always told you use proper money management rules...we have live record of 13 months ...it's still in mql5...so don't blame us...use proper risk management then no account will be blown...If you proof us you use proper risk management I can challenge you did not...I have proof ...
donviggo
46
donviggo 2024.06.25 18:51 
 

Wow! the service was amazing what nice guys. got 2 bots for just 300 usd and he even went on anydesk and manually setup the algo to the besdt settings for my account. im impressed and this algo is worth alot more than 300Usd. Pure dedication and friendlyness

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.06.25 19:30
Thanks 🙏 for your valuable feedback
Hichem Fatnassi
297
Hichem Fatnassi 2024.06.25 17:57 
 

Stay away !

Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin
281
Sendi Akhmad Al Mukmin 2024.06.18 09:41 
 

Profitable and low drawdown. Nice EA and good support from author

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.06.18 11:58
Thanks for your review ☺️
De Li Huang
636
De Li Huang 2024.06.15 04:41 
 

这是我购买的第一款欧元EA，从作者的实时信号来看非常稳定，作者回复消息也非常及时。从购买到现在的运行来看和作者描述的情况基本属实，值得推荐。当然，后期如果有意外情况我也会及时更新

Markus Kohlroser
135
Markus Kohlroser 2024.06.14 20:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
525
Reply from developer Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin 2024.06.14 20:56
Thanks a lot 🙏 sir for your honest review..we appreciate your response.
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