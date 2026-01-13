OpenCharts for OpenOrders
- Utilities
- Antonio Franco
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 January 2026
🧠 OpenCharts for OpenOrders – Effortless Chart Management
Drop this smart script onto any chart, and it will instantly open a separate chart window for each unique symbol with an open order in your terminal.
⚙️ Key Features:
-
Automatically opens one chart per symbol for all open trades
-
Prevents duplicate charts – even if you have 10 open orders for the same symbol, it opens only one chart
-
Select your preferred timeframe before execution
-
Clean and lightweight – ideal for traders who manage multiple positions
-
Saves time and keeps your workspace organized
📌 Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and portfolio managers alike!
💡 This script is 100% free – no hidden fees, no limitations. Just download and go.
