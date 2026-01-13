OpenCharts for OpenOrders

🧠 OpenCharts for OpenOrders – Effortless Chart Management

Drop this smart script onto any chart, and it will instantly open a separate chart window for each unique symbol with an open order in your terminal.

⚙️ Key Features:

  • Automatically opens one chart per symbol for all open trades

  • Prevents duplicate charts – even if you have 10 open orders for the same symbol, it opens only one chart

  • Select your preferred timeframe before execution

  • Clean and lightweight – ideal for traders who manage multiple positions

  • Saves time and keeps your workspace organized

📌 Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and portfolio managers alike!

💡 This script is 100% free – no hidden fees, no limitations. Just download and go.

