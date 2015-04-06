Trade Panel Risk Based for MT4

Trade Panel - Risk-Based
🎯 Auto lot size from your risk, one-click SL and TP, partials and breakeven

Trade Panel Risk-Based turns your risk into the right lot size automatically. Type a percentage or a fixed amount, set your Stop Loss, and the panel sizes the trade and opens it with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click.

Built for discretionary traders and prop-firm accounts that want disciplined risk on every entry, without the math.


⚙️ Works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, on any symbol and timeframe, market and pending orders.

Four sizing modes (percent of balance, percent of equity, fixed money, fixed lot), pips, points or exact price input, one-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent, one-click breakeven, and close-all that can also manage positions opened by other Experts or by hand.

🔧 Key Features:

  • 🧮 Automatic lot size from the risk you choose

  • 🎯 Open with Stop Loss and Take Profit in one click

  • ⚖️ Four sizing modes: % balance, % equity, fixed money, fixed lot

  • ✂️ One-click partial closes at 25, 50 and 75 percent

  • 🛡️ One-click breakeven with an optional locked offset

  • 📐 Pips, points or exact price for Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • ⏳ Market and pending orders, Limit and Stop selected automatically

  • 🧹 Close all positions and pendings, by symbol or whole account

  • 🤝 Manages trades opened by other EAs or manually

  • 🖱️ Draggable, collapsible panel that remembers its position

✅ Ideal For:

  • 📌 Manual and discretionary traders who size by risk

  • 🏦 Prop-firm traders who must respect fixed risk per trade

  • ⚡ Scalpers who need fast one-click entries and exits

  • 🤖 EA users who want manual control over open positions

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: risk based trade panel, auto lot size calculator, one click trading panel, position size calculator, partial close EA, breakeven EA, trade manager EA, risk management panel, close all trades EA, lot size by risk percent, MT4 MT5 trade panel, manual trading assistant


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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
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4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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