News Filter Multi Source for MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 5
✅ News Filter Multi-Source
🛡️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source
Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext.
News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so the filter keeps working when one source fails. It pauses new orders from a set number of minutes before to a set number of minutes after each event, and only for the currencies that actually affect your chart.
⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, sold as separate products on the Market, so get the version that matches your terminal. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
On MetaTrader 5 it combines the native economic calendar with the ForexFactory feed out of the box, with no account and no API key. On MetaTrader 4 it uses the ForexFactory feed and accepts any extra JSON calendar you add. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, plus optional per-currency flags.
🔧 Key Features
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🛡️ Multi-source: native MetaTrader 5 calendar plus ForexFactory, merged and de-duplicated.
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♻️ Automatic fallback: if one source is down, the others keep the filter running.
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💱 Currency-aware: only pauses pairs whose currency is affected by the event.
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⏱️ Configurable window: pause from N minutes before to N minutes after each event.
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🎚️ Impact filter: high-impact by default, medium optional.
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🛑 Passive by default, with optional close positions and cancel pending orders.
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📊 On-chart panel: status, next event, countdown and the active sources.
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🔗 Cross-EA flag via GlobalVariable, plus optional per-currency flags.
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🌍 Automatic UTC and broker time handling, with European and United States DST.
✅ Ideal For
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📈 Traders running Experts that must stand aside around the news.
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🏛️ Prop firm accounts with strict no-trading-around-news rules.
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🧠 Portfolio managers who need one news gate for several Experts.
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🛡️ Anyone burned by a single news feed that quietly stopped working.
📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF
Keywords: news filter, economic calendar, high impact news, forex news filter, news EA, ForexFactory, multi source, news pause, prop firm, MetaTrader news filter, economic news, MT4 MT5
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