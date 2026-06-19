News Filter Multi Source for MT5

5

News Filter Multi-Source
🛡️ Pause trading around high-impact news, from more than one source

Most news filters depend on a single feed. When that feed changes its format or goes offline, the filter silently stops protecting the account, often on the exact day a major release moves the market. Built for the strict news rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext.

News Filter Multi-Source reads more than one independent source at once, merges them and removes duplicates, so the filter keeps working when one source fails. It pauses new orders from a set number of minutes before to a set number of minutes after each event, and only for the currencies that actually affect your chart.


⚙️ Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, sold as separate products on the Market, so get the version that matches your terminal. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

On MetaTrader 5 it combines the native economic calendar with the ForexFactory feed out of the box, with no account and no API key. On MetaTrader 4 it uses the ForexFactory feed and accepts any extra JSON calendar you add. The current state is published into a GlobalVariable that any other Expert in the terminal can read with one line of MQL, plus optional per-currency flags.

🔧 Key Features

  • 🛡️ Multi-source: native MetaTrader 5 calendar plus ForexFactory, merged and de-duplicated.

  • ♻️ Automatic fallback: if one source is down, the others keep the filter running.

  • 💱 Currency-aware: only pauses pairs whose currency is affected by the event.

  • ⏱️ Configurable window: pause from N minutes before to N minutes after each event.

  • 🎚️ Impact filter: high-impact by default, medium optional.

  • 🛑 Passive by default, with optional close positions and cancel pending orders.

  • 📊 On-chart panel: status, next event, countdown and the active sources.

  • 🔗 Cross-EA flag via GlobalVariable, plus optional per-currency flags.

  • 🌍 Automatic UTC and broker time handling, with European and United States DST.

✅ Ideal For

  • 📈 Traders running Experts that must stand aside around the news.

  • 🏛️ Prop firm accounts with strict no-trading-around-news rules.

  • 🧠 Portfolio managers who need one news gate for several Experts.

  • 🛡️ Anyone burned by a single news feed that quietly stopped working.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

Keywords: news filter, economic calendar, high impact news, forex news filter, news EA, ForexFactory, multi source, news pause, prop firm, MetaTrader news filter, economic news, MT4 MT5


Reviews 1
Abdulhakim Ali Mazar Al Zadjali
127
Abdulhakim Ali Mazar Al Zadjali 2026.07.31 05:15 
 

solve my problem

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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
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Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
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Antonio Franco
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Hidden TP and SL Manager – Advanced Invisible Trade Management Hidden TP and SL Manager is a powerful and innovative Expert Advisor designed to manage visible and invisible Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in a completely new and intuitive way. Unlike traditional solutions that require constant manual input of ticket numbers in the EA settings, this redesigned version introduces a fully interactive chart-based workflow . Each open or pending order is managed directly from the chart , making trad
PropFirm Guardian for MT5
Antonio Franco
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Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
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Abdulhakim Ali Mazar Al Zadjali
127
Abdulhakim Ali Mazar Al Zadjali 2026.07.31 05:15 
 

solve my problem

Antonio Franco
3160
Reply from developer Antonio Franco 2026.08.07 13:14
Thank you very much for your review! It helps a lot.
Reply to review