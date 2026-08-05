Local Trade Copier Multi Account for MT4

Local Trade Copier Multi-Account
🔁 Copy your trades to every account on the same PC, in real time

Managing more than one account, a personal one plus a couple of funded accounts, means repeating every trade by hand and hoping the timing lines up. Built for traders who run several accounts with FTMO, The Funded Trader, MyFundedFX and FundedNext side by side.

Local Trade Copier Multi-Account mirrors the trades of one Master account to one or many Slave accounts on the same computer, with the lot size adjusted to each account. It uses a shared file, so it is stable, has no DLLs, and installs in one minute.


⚙️ For MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Runs on any symbol and any timeframe. One EA, selectable as Master or Slave.

Trades are identified by the broker ticket and a dedicated magic number, never by the order comment, so a stop-out or an automatic close never breaks the link. A persistent map keeps each copy tied to its source, so the Slave keeps managing its trades even after a restart. Several Masters and several Slaves can coexist, and it even copies between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on the same PC.

🔧 Key Features

  • 🔁 One Master to many Slaves, or many Masters to one Slave, from a single EA.

  • ⚖️ Five lot modes: proportional to balance or equity, fixed multiplier, fixed lot, risk percent.

  • 🎯 Copies stop loss and take profit, keeps them in sync, and follows partial closes.

  • 📌 Copies pending orders too: buy limit, sell limit, buy stop and sell stop, at their exact price.

  • 🔤 Symbol translation for broker suffixes and instruments named differently across brokers.

  • 🧲 Magic and symbol filters on both ends, manual trades copied by default.

  • 🔔 Per event, per channel notifications: on-screen Alert, mobile Push, or both.

  • 🖥️ Clean on-chart dashboard with connected accounts and one-click pause and close.

  • 🧱 No DLLs, no sockets, no server. Stable local copying through the shared folder.

✅ Ideal For

  • 🏦 Traders mirroring one account to several funded accounts on the same PC.

  • 🧑‍💻 Anyone tired of repeating the same trade by hand across accounts.

  • 🔀 Users who need to copy between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 locally.

  • 🛡️ Prop firm traders who want lot scaling and strict, deterministic copying.

📘 Full User Manual: Download the PDF

🔁 Also available: MetaTrader 4 version | MetaTrader 5 version

Keywords: trade copier, local trade copier, copy trades, multi account copier, forex trade copier, account copier, trade duplicator, mirror trades, prop firm copier, lot scaling copier, expert advisor copier, metatrader trade copier


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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
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