Currency Trailing MT5

💸 Money Trailing – Smart Profit Locking Based on Real Money!

Tired of trailing by pips or points that don’t reflect your true gains?

With Money Trailing, you trail your profits based on actual monetary value – in your account’s currency – giving you full control over what really matters: the money you lock and secure.

🔁 How it works:

Set a trigger amount and a lock amount, both in money.

For example:

👉 Trigger = $20

👉 Lock = $10

Once any trade reaches a floating profit of $20, the EA will instantly move your Stop Loss to lock $10 in profit.

As the trade keeps moving in your favour, the EA keeps trailing and locking more gains – automatically!

✅ Key Features:

💵 Trail based on real money , not pips or points

🎯 Filter by symbol and/or magic number

🔔 Custom sound alert when a trade is locked in profit

📊 Clean and customizable label showing locked profit directly on your chart

⚙️ Plug & play – just attach and it starts working

🔒 Helps reduce emotional exits by securing gains automatically

🧩 Works perfectly with both manual trades and EAs

Whether you scalp, swing trade or manage portfolios with multiple orders, Money Trailing will help you protect your profits more intelligently and efficiently.

🎯 Take the emotion out of trade management – let your profits run, and lock them in with confidence.

Try Money Trailing today and start trailing smarter, not harder!



