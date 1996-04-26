Accelerated CCI Trend - A trend reversal indicator. This easy-to-use and customize trend indicator is designed for use on any chart and trading instrument.

The modified CCI line used in the indicator uses price smoothing and analyzes the volatility of the trading instrument. Allows you to detect early price reversals when volatility changes.



How the indicator works



There are two lines: a standard MA, which acts as a smoothed price filter.

And a modified MA, which uses the CCI indicator and accelerated price volatility.



When the accelerated red line crosses the smoothed line upward, the trend is upward.

Similarly, when the accelerated line crosses the smoothed line downward, the trend is downward.



By changing the accelerated line's period, you can customize the price movement in the short or long term.

The indicator can be used independently with different time periods or as a complement to any trading system.



The main input parameters of the indicator are:

"Accelerated CCI Line Period" - determines how many candles will be used to calculate price direction. A higher value indicates long-term trends, while a lower value indicates short-term trends.

"MA Line Period" - The period of the price line being crossed; a minor parameter that corrects for market noise.

"Volatility Multiplier" - Parameter for increasing the use of volatility (1-1000). For highly volatile instruments, use only higher values. It is important that the red line be drawn

beyond the price in both directions. The default value is averaged and can be left unchanged unless necessary.



All line intersections are marked with arrows.

The indicator operates without redrawing.

Alerts are available for the arrows.

The indicator can operate in MTF mode.



In MTF mode, the arrows may flicker on the last candle. To prevent this, change the "Line Price" parameter in the Open price.