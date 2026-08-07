Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend



The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.



Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)



1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive)

Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression:

- Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average

- Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Squeeze:- When BB width shrinks below 2% of price

- Layer 3 — ADX Flatline:- When ADX drops below 20 (no trend = energy building)



When ALL 3 layers align = "CHARGED" state- = maximum breakout probability.



2. Odin's Eye Dashboard (Visual Compression Gauge)

A live on-chart gauge (0-100%) showing exactly how compressed the market is RIGHT NOW. Changes color from gray → yellow → orange → red as compression intensifies.



3. Berserker Mode (Unique)

When the market reaches "CHARGED" state (all 3 layers compressed), Berserker Mode doubles position size. This is when the highest-probability trades occur — the EA maximizes profit at the perfect moment.



4. Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP

Unlike fixed SL/TP EAs, Valhalla calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically based on current ATR. In calm markets = tighter stops. In volatile markets = wider stops. Always adapted.



5. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)

- Real-time equity monitoring

- Auto-closes all positions when max drawdown is reached

- Auto-resets each new trading day

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant



6. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)

- 3 Fury Modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5-2.0x)

- Auto Kelly Penalty: halves lots during drawdown > 3%

- Margin pre-check before every trade



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair

- Timeframe:- H1 or M30

- Account:- ECN/RAW spread brokers, Hedge or Netting

- VPS:- Mandatory

- Leverage:- 1:100+



Input Parameters



Valhalla Core:

- InpFuryMode: Guardian (safe), Warrior (balanced), Berserker (max aggression)

- InpCompressionThresh: ATR ratio threshold for compression detection (default: 0.7)

- InpExpansionMult: ATR ratio for expansion trigger (default: 1.3)