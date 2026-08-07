Valhalla Apex Engine

 Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend

The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.

 Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)

 1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive)
Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression:
- Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average
- Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Squeeze:- When BB width shrinks below 2% of price
- Layer 3 — ADX Flatline:- When ADX drops below 20 (no trend = energy building)

When ALL 3 layers align = "CHARGED" state- = maximum breakout probability.

 2. Odin's Eye Dashboard (Visual Compression Gauge)
A live on-chart gauge (0-100%) showing exactly how compressed the market is RIGHT NOW. Changes color from gray → yellow → orange → red as compression intensifies.

 3. Berserker Mode (Unique)
When the market reaches "CHARGED" state (all 3 layers compressed), Berserker Mode doubles position size. This is when the highest-probability trades occur — the EA maximizes profit at the perfect moment.

 4. Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP
Unlike fixed SL/TP EAs, Valhalla calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically based on current ATR. In calm markets = tighter stops. In volatile markets = wider stops. Always adapted.

 5. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring
- Auto-closes all positions when max drawdown is reached
- Auto-resets each new trading day
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant

 6. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
- 3 Fury Modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5-2.0x)
- Auto Kelly Penalty: halves lots during drawdown > 3%
- Margin pre-check before every trade

---

 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 or M30
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread brokers, Hedge or Netting
- VPS:- Mandatory
- Leverage:- 1:100+

 Input Parameters

Valhalla Core:
- InpFuryMode: Guardian (safe), Warrior (balanced), Berserker (max aggression)
- InpCompressionThresh: ATR ratio threshold for compression detection (default: 0.7)
- InpExpansionMult: ATR ratio for expansion trigger (default: 1.3)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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