Hybrid Gold EA

HYBRID GOLD EA – Smart & Safe Gold Trading Solution

Unleash the power of systematic Gold trading with HYBRID GOLD EA, an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the 1-Hour (H1) Timeframe.

Built upon the core market mechanics of Level Trading, HYBRID GOLD EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities by combining precision Breakout strategies with classic Pullback confirmations. It catches strong momentum while minimizing false signals, providing a balanced, high-win-rate approach to the Gold market.

Why HYBRID GOLD EA?

  • 100% Capital Protection First: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Averaging down. Your account safety is our top priority.

  • Strict Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) from the very entry. No open-ended exposure.

  • Timeframe Optimized: Tailored exclusively for the H1 Timeframe to filter out market noise while capturing substantial daily price swings.

  • Robust Level Trading Logic: Trades are based on key support/resistance levels, entering during true breakouts and validated pullbacks.

Trading Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Strategy: Level Trading (Breakout + Pullback)

  • Risk Management: Hard TP / Hard SL on every trade

  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000

  • Recommended Deposit: $2,000

Getting Started

  1. Attach HYBRID GOLD EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart.

  2. Adjust your risk settings according to your portfolio size (Fixed Lot or Dynamic % Risk).

  3. Let the EA execute trades automatically with complete peace of mind!


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