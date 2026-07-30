Hybrid Gold EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
HYBRID GOLD EA – Smart & Safe Gold Trading Solution
Unleash the power of systematic Gold trading with HYBRID GOLD EA, an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the 1-Hour (H1) Timeframe.
Built upon the core market mechanics of Level Trading, HYBRID GOLD EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities by combining precision Breakout strategies with classic Pullback confirmations. It catches strong momentum while minimizing false signals, providing a balanced, high-win-rate approach to the Gold market.
Why HYBRID GOLD EA?
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100% Capital Protection First: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Averaging down. Your account safety is our top priority.
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Strict Risk Management: Every single trade is executed with a defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) from the very entry. No open-ended exposure.
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Timeframe Optimized: Tailored exclusively for the H1 Timeframe to filter out market noise while capturing substantial daily price swings.
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Robust Level Trading Logic: Trades are based on key support/resistance levels, entering during true breakouts and validated pullbacks.
Trading Specifications
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Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
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Timeframe: H1
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Strategy: Level Trading (Breakout + Pullback)
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Risk Management: Hard TP / Hard SL on every trade
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Minimum Deposit: $1,000
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Recommended Deposit: $2,000
Getting Started
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Attach HYBRID GOLD EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart.
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Adjust your risk settings according to your portfolio size (Fixed Lot or Dynamic % Risk).
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Let the EA execute trades automatically with complete peace of mind!