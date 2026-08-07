Phantom Quantum Matrix

 Phantom Quantum Matrix

 The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD

Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market. 

Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid strategy that eventually fails when the market changes, Quantum Matrix- continuously adapts to the market's macroeconomic regime in real-time.

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 DYNAMIC MARKET REGIME DETECTOR
The core of Quantum Matrix is its built-in AI-inspired Regime Detector. Before taking any trade, it measures Average Directional Index (ADX) and Average True Range (ATR) to classify the market into one of three states:
1. Trending:- Strong directional momentum.
2. Ranging:- Sideways, consolidating price action.
3. Volatile:- High-impact news or erratic price spikes.

Based on this real-time assessment, the engine automatically selects and deploys the mathematically optimal "Playbook" for the current conditions.

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 THE 6 INSTITUTIONAL PLAYBOOKS

1. Trend Follow (Active during Trending Markets)
Captures deep pullbacks in an established trend using a combination of EMA 50, EMA 200, and MACD alignment to ensure you only trade in the direction of institutional order flow.

2. Mean Reversion (Active during Ranging Markets)
When the market is trapped in a range, this playbook fades the extremes by shorting overbought conditions and buying oversold conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI.

3. Donchian Breakout (Active during Trending Markets)
Capitalizes on explosive momentum by trading the breakout of the 20-bar highest high or lowest low, ensuring you never miss a massive gold run.

4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area Trading)
Utilizes Volume-Weighted Average Price concepts (via Typical Price SMA) to buy Gold below fair value and sell above it—exactly how Tier-1 banks operate.

5. Liquidity Sweep (Active during Ranging Markets)
A Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategy that detects "Stop Hunts." It automatically buys the dip when retail stop losses are triggered below support, entering via Pin Bar / Hammer patterns.

6. Momentum Burst (Active during Volatile Markets)
When volatility spikes, risk is automatically halved. The Momentum playbook triggers only on undeniable, high-volume price bursts that slice through resistance levels.

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 PREMIUM FEATURES & RISK MANAGEMENT
-  Zero Grid / Zero Martingale:- Every single trade is protected by a strict, hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.
-  Dynamic Lot Sizing:- Automatically calculates the exact lot size based on your specified Risk % per trade.
-  Volatility Risk Reduction:- If the market enters a hyper-volatile state, the EA automatically halves your risk exposure to protect your capital from slippage.
-  Circuit Breaker:- A built-in daily drawdown limit. If the hard limit is reached, all trading is halted to protect the account from black swan events.
-  Trailing Stop:- Locks in profits automatically as Gold moves in your favor.

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 INPUT PARAMETERS & CONFIGURATION

1. Risk Management
-  Risk Percent per Trade:- Determines the lot size dynamically (Default: 2.0%).
-  Base Stop Loss (Points):- Default is 400 points. This is the hard stop for all playbooks.
-  Base Take Profit (Points):- Default is 1200 points.
-  Trailing Stop (Points):- Default is 300 points. Activates to lock in profit.
-  Max Daily Drawdown %:- The Circuit Breaker threshold (Default: 15.0%). If equity drops by this percentage, the EA stops trading to protect your account.

2. Quantum Matrix (Playbook Toggles)
You have full control over the engine. You can turn individual playbooks ON or OFF based on your preference. By default, "Trend Follow" and "Donchian Breakout" are enabled for maximum profitability.

3. Dashboard Settings
-  Corner / X Offset / Y Offset:- Customize where the institutional dashboard appears on your chart.

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 RECOMMENDATIONS
-  Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) is highly recommended. (Also supports EURUSD, GBPJPY).
-  Timeframe:- H1- (1-Hour) is the optimal timeframe for institutional stability and reducing market noise.
-  Minimum Balance:- $500 (Standard Account) or $100 (Cent Account).
-  Broker:- Any low-spread ECN broker.


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4.83 (42)
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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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