PLEASE NOTE: THIS EA IS FOR RECOVERY ONLY, DO NOT USE THIS AS A REGULAR TRADING BOT FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

SET FILE (Guideline Example) EURUSD SET FILES (15 mins, main chart): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zqsCHyj2Hg-5GQggBkrgqGEs6-CStf_H/view?usp=drive_link

FULL DOCUMENTATION SETTINGS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BzWuU0qMoYSQASwhHcRVCjNimOZybJw9/view?usp=drive_link



ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 Documentation:

Overview

ArbitrageATR Recovery EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes position recovery through intelligent hedging and dynamic grid management. Designed for serious traders, this EA combines sophisticated algorithms with proven recovery strategies to protect your capital and maximize profit potential across multiple symbols simultaneously.

Unique Advantages

True Multi-Symbol Recovery: Unlike basic recovery EAs, this system can manage complex portfolios with multiple base positions across different symbols Correlation Intelligence: Leverages market correlations to enhance recovery efficiency and reduce drawdown Adaptive Grid Technology: Grid distances adjust to market volatility in real-time, preventing excessive position accumulation in volatile conditions Smart Money Integration: Follows institutional trading concepts for higher probability entries Comprehensive Automation: From position detection to profit management, every aspect is fully automated

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Architecture

Monitor and hedge ALL symbols in your portfolio

Automatic symbol detection and Market Watch integration

Symbol-specific magic number management for complete trade isolation

Advanced Hedging Engine

Recovery Modes: Start Immediately: Instant hedge creation for existing positions Drawdown Trigger: Activates at preset drawdown levels (% or currency) Symbol-Specific: Individual symbol drawdown monitoring

Smart hedge sizing based on net exposure

Automatic SL/TP removal from hedged positions

Revolutionary Grid System

Grid Spacing Methods: Fixed Distance ATR-Based Dynamic Adaptive ATR with Volatility Regime Detection Bollinger Bands Responsive Custom Volatility Bands

Multiplier Progression Modes: Fixed/Custom Sequences Linear Progression Exponential Growth Fibonacci Sequence (fully customizable) Parabolic Curve Symbol-Specific Multipliers



Smart Money Concepts Integration

Market Structure Analysis (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Break of Structure (BOS) Detection

Change of Character (ChoCH) Recognition

Order Block Identification and Validation

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Multi-timeframe confluence analysis

Correlation Trading Module

Dynamic Direction Detection: Automatic correlation calculation Adaptive direction adjustment Multiple correlation methods (Price/Returns)

Multi-reference symbol correlation filtering

Weighted and adaptive correlation analysis

Intelligent Profit Management

Smart TP System: Dynamically adjusts targets based on: Current swaps and commissions Account balance recovery needs Base position contributions Safety multiplier for guaranteed profitability

Dynamically adjusts targets based on: Account-wide profit targets

Basket profit targets (post-hedge)

Symbol-specific TP/SL with partial closure options

Risk Management Suite

Multiplier Cap System: Fixed maximum limits Equity-based progressive caps Dynamic adjustment based on profit/loss

Volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)

Maximum trade limits per symbol

Spread and slippage protection

Professional Trading Tools

Time-based trading sessions with automatic state management

Other EA management (disable/enable external EAs)

Remove SL/TP from other EA positions

Detailed position logging and debugging mode

Ideal For

Professional Traders : Who need advanced risk management tools

: Who need advanced risk management tools Prop Firm Challenges : Excellent for maintaining low drawdown while building profits

: Excellent for maintaining low drawdown while building profits Portfolio Managers : Managing multiple instruments with correlation-based strategies

: Managing multiple instruments with correlation-based strategies Risk-Averse Traders: Seeking protection against adverse market movements

Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Minimum Deposit : Recommended $1,000+ for proper risk management

: Recommended $1,000+ for proper risk management Account Type : Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)

: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.) Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets carries risk. While this EA includes advanced risk management features, past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

Support

For questions, customization requests, or technical support, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.



