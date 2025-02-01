ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5

5

PLEASE NOTE: THIS EA IS FOR RECOVERY ONLY, DO NOT USE THIS AS A REGULAR TRADING BOT

FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 Documentation:

Overview

ArbitrageATR Recovery EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes position recovery through intelligent hedging and dynamic grid management. Designed for serious traders, this EA combines sophisticated algorithms with proven recovery strategies to protect your capital and maximize profit potential across multiple symbols simultaneously.

Unique Advantages

  1. True Multi-Symbol Recovery: Unlike basic recovery EAs, this system can manage complex portfolios with multiple base positions across different symbols
  2. Correlation Intelligence: Leverages market correlations to enhance recovery efficiency and reduce drawdown
  3. Adaptive Grid Technology: Grid distances adjust to market volatility in real-time, preventing excessive position accumulation in volatile conditions
  4. Smart Money Integration: Follows institutional trading concepts for higher probability entries
  5. Comprehensive Automation: From position detection to profit management, every aspect is fully automated

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Architecture

  • Monitor and hedge ALL symbols in your portfolio
  • Automatic symbol detection and Market Watch integration
  • Symbol-specific magic number management for complete trade isolation

Advanced Hedging Engine

  • Recovery Modes:
    • Start Immediately: Instant hedge creation for existing positions
    • Drawdown Trigger: Activates at preset drawdown levels (% or currency)
    • Symbol-Specific: Individual symbol drawdown monitoring
  • Smart hedge sizing based on net exposure
  • Automatic SL/TP removal from hedged positions

Revolutionary Grid System

  • Grid Spacing Methods:
    • Fixed Distance
    • ATR-Based Dynamic
    • Adaptive ATR with Volatility Regime Detection
    • Bollinger Bands Responsive
    • Custom Volatility Bands
  • Multiplier Progression Modes:
    • Fixed/Custom Sequences
    • Linear Progression
    • Exponential Growth
    • Fibonacci Sequence (fully customizable)
    • Parabolic Curve
    • Symbol-Specific Multipliers

Smart Money Concepts Integration

  • Market Structure Analysis (HH, HL, LH, LL)
  • Break of Structure (BOS) Detection
  • Change of Character (ChoCH) Recognition
  • Order Block Identification and Validation
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection
  • Multi-timeframe confluence analysis

Correlation Trading Module

  • Dynamic Direction Detection:
    • Automatic correlation calculation
    • Adaptive direction adjustment
    • Multiple correlation methods (Price/Returns)
  • Multi-reference symbol correlation filtering
  • Weighted and adaptive correlation analysis

Intelligent Profit Management

  • Smart TP System: Dynamically adjusts targets based on:
    • Current swaps and commissions
    • Account balance recovery needs
    • Base position contributions
    • Safety multiplier for guaranteed profitability
  • Account-wide profit targets
  • Basket profit targets (post-hedge)
  • Symbol-specific TP/SL with partial closure options

Risk Management Suite

  • Multiplier Cap System:
    • Fixed maximum limits
    • Equity-based progressive caps
    • Dynamic adjustment based on profit/loss
  • Volatility regime detection (Low/Normal/High)
  • Maximum trade limits per symbol
  • Spread and slippage protection

Professional Trading Tools

  • Time-based trading sessions with automatic state management
  • Other EA management (disable/enable external EAs)
  • Remove SL/TP from other EA positions
  • Detailed position logging and debugging mode

    Ideal For

    • Professional Traders: Who need advanced risk management tools
    • Prop Firm Challenges: Excellent for maintaining low drawdown while building profits
    • Portfolio Managers: Managing multiple instruments with correlation-based strategies
    • Risk-Averse Traders: Seeking protection against adverse market movements

    Technical Requirements

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum Deposit: Recommended $1,000+ for proper risk management
    • Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)
    • Leverage: 1:30 or higher recommended

    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading financial markets carries risk. While this EA includes advanced risk management features, past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

    Support

    For questions, customization requests, or technical support, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.


    Reviews 1
    J B
    456
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    Recommended products
    Santa Scalping MT5
    Morten Kruse
    3.33 (3)
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Gapscalper AI
    Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
    4 (13)
    Experts
    Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading algorithm that intelligently detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and combines them with traditional technical analysis to forecast price movements with high precision. At its core, the system leverages a proprietary reinforcement learning model that has been meticulously trained to identify hidden market inefficiencies and exploit them with dynamic trade execution strategies. This cutting-edge approach allows the EA to recognize high-probability setups a
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.7 (229)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    GoldRobotics
    Patiwat Phinitsuwan
    Experts
    GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    GoldenEagle
    Chantal Thys
    Experts
    GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
    PSAR Expert Extended MT5
    Alexander Fedosov
    Experts
    This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
    TradeRanger MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Experts
    Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
    FanTrader
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Experts
    FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
    FTMO Trading EA MT5
    Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. To monitor live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304719 Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time
    Requiem MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    Experts
    Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Nova DCA Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    Experts
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    MaxMt5
    Quang Hung Vu
    Experts
    I am a trend EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 5 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible. I am versatile and adaptable, ready to trade on any timeframe you prefer. Whether you are a fan of the 1-minute chart or the daily chart, I have got you covered. Just atta
    MA Price Crusader by Capitarc
    Abdur Rafi Ahmad
    Experts
    MA Price Crossing EA by Capitarc   CAPITARC`s MA Price Crusader for MT5   MA Price Cross   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on moving averages and the crossing of the candlesticks.  This product looks at all the pairs, the candles closing above and possible trend continuation formations of the ever changing markets, while the usual experts are based on one or two indicators, this expert trades with naked price in addition to Moving Averages!! THIS IS A TR
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    CapitalGrid
    Mr Nisit Noijeam
    Experts
    Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
    PrecisionScalperPRO
    Adavesh Ambi
    Experts
    Precision Scalper PRO is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across major forex pairs. With advanced multi-indicator confluence and strict risk management, it ensures accurate entries and controlled exits. Ideal for traders seeking precision, speed, and adaptability. Just market watch now login 1100064335 Server Justmarkets demo2 Password Invest@12 https://one.justmarkets.link/a/wzema0by12 Key Features: Multi-Indicator Confluence Strategy U
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    Experts
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    The Gold Breaker MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    Femto Core
    Imam Nasrudin
    Experts
    [Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    Green Hawk
    Rashed Samir
    Experts
    Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
    SuperGrid EA
    Hamid Jalili Nejad
    Experts
    Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
    Uranus STO
    Encho Enev
    Experts
    Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.95 (57)
    Experts
    Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
    Intersection EA
    Kalinka Capital OU
    Experts
    Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (226)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (15)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (468)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (114)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.65 (23)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (7)
    Experts
    8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.37 (82)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Lux Oro
    Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
    4.5 (4)
    Experts
    Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
    AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    5 (5)
    Experts
    DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.71 (109)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.76 (63)
    Experts
    Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.4 (40)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (30)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.58 (127)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    NeonScalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.64 (11)
    Experts
    NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.9 (10)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
    Crude Oil Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (8)
    Experts
    The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
    GbpUsd Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.71 (134)
    Experts
    The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    Experts
    Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.93 (101)
    Experts
    Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (27)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    4 (30)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
    AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
    Peter Robert Grange
    4.71 (14)
    Experts
    AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
    Scalper Investor
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.86 (14)
    Experts
    3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
    Venom Us30 Scalp
    Antoine Melhem
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
    Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (11)
    Experts
    Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
    More from author
    Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
    Automatic Trailing Stop EA
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
    FREE
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    Better RSI MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
    UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
    Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
    Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
    FREE
    AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
    Correlation GridXpert MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits. Types of Correlation Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world: Positive Correlatio
    Prop Firm Mastery MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
    Advanced Market Structure Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
    Smart Zones Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
    Filter:
    J B
    456
    J B 2025.04.29 15:03 
     

    If you need a recovery EA thats actually going to help you or at least give you a chance of actual recovery. You definitely need to try this one. Great support as well.

    Reply to review