Phantom Circuit Breaker
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5
Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes.
Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting operations when danger is detected.
The 3 Shields
Shield 1: Circuit Breaker (Drawdown Kill Switch)
Monitors your total account drawdown in real-time. The moment your equity drops beyond your set limit (default 5%), the system instantly:
1. Closes ALL open positions- across the entire account
2. Halts all trading- until you manually restart the EA
This is your last line of defense against blown accounts.
Key Features
1. Account-Wide Protection
Monitors ALL positions regardless of which EA opened them. One Circuit Breaker protects your entire portfolio.
2. Daily P&L Tracking
Tracks your cumulative daily profit/loss and automatically enforces daily limits. Perfect for Prop Firm traders who have strict daily loss rules.
3. Live Dashboard
A compact, professional panel on your chart shows:
- Current DD% vs Limit
- Daily P&L
- Current Spread vs Limit
- Shield status (ON/OFF for each)
Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5
Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes.
Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting operations when danger is detected.
The 3 Shields
Shield 1: Circuit Breaker (Drawdown Kill Switch)
Monitors your total account drawdown in real-time. The moment your equity drops beyond your set limit (default 5%), the system instantly:
1. Closes ALL open positions- across the entire account
2. Halts all trading- until you manually restart the EA
This is your last line of defense against blown accounts.
Key Features
1. Account-Wide Protection
Monitors ALL positions regardless of which EA opened them. One Circuit Breaker protects your entire portfolio.
2. Daily P&L Tracking
Tracks your cumulative daily profit/loss and automatically enforces daily limits. Perfect for Prop Firm traders who have strict daily loss rules.
3. Live Dashboard
A compact, professional panel on your chart shows:
- Current DD% vs Limit
- Daily P&L
- Current Spread vs Limit
- Shield status (ON/OFF for each)