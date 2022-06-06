Silkyway MT5 is an advanced expert advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 platform which complies strictly with the core rules of successful trading that isolate few winners from the majority of the investors. This is the MetaTrader 5 version of Silkyway MT4 The core strength of Silkway lies in its ability to preserve initial capital while sustainably growing investors equity.

The strategy behind Silkway calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. This EA has been tested using different stress test with 99.90% tick data spanning over 10 years including Monte Carlo Robustness and worst case variable spread (with commission and slippage). With the MT5 platform the results are enhanced due to the nature of MetaTader 5 platform with possiblity to use the EA on a non-convential timeframes like M10 and M20. The test performed on this non-conventional time frame on MT5 has exceptionally good and impressive.



No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.

The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exit dwindling positions before it hits the stop loss and take profit. It also automatically adjusts itself 4 and 5 digit quotes. As a caveat, we do not make promises of profit for using this algorithm and like every other system out there, there will be a stagnation period that will span for days maybe weeks or month. Overall, the Silkway algorithm will weather the stagnation and the positive movement will eventually outweigh the stagnation time. Res Ipsa Loquitor, Our Live Performance Accounts will speak for itself . Nonetheless, you are encouraged to backtest and demo-trade with your broker to see what potential it has in a live environment with your desired broker first.

Please allow WebRequest for listed URL and paste http://ec.forexprostools.com/ in the address box for the news filtering module to sync with algorithm.

Expert Recommendations

• Server: Low latency VPS.

• Symbol: EURSGD, AUDSGD, GBPSGD, GBPCHF, EURCHF.

• Time Frame: Default expert setting optimized for M15, it will work also for M10, but you have to optimize and test which set file works best.

• Broker: Low spread with commission.

• Deposit: Greater than $200.

• Leverage: Greater than 1:200.





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