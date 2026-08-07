Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix

🌐 Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain

Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style.


🛠️ The Ultimate Toolbox

Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.

1. Omni-Entry Framework
- **Mode 0: Market Execution:** Instantly enters the market with hyper-speed the millisecond a critical Support or Resistance level is broken.
- **Mode 1: Pending Stop Traps:** Calculates the future breakout zones and places stealthy Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) in advance. The safest way to trade high-impact news.

2. Aegis MagicTrail (Fractal Stop Loss)
- Standard trailing stops are easily hit by market noise.
- **MagicTrail** uses dynamic structural analysis. It automatically moves your Stop Loss and hides it securely behind the most recent Fractal Highs and Lows, ensuring you stay in massive trends while protecting your capital.

3. Dynamic Reversal TP (Profit Securer)
- Have you ever had a trade floating in massive profit, only for a sudden reversal candle to wipe it all out and hit your Stop Loss?
- **Dynamic Reversal TP solves this.** If the EA detects a sudden, violent reversal candle against your profitable position, it will instantly override your Take Profit and close the trade manually to secure the cash before the market crashes.

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🛡️ 100% Prop Firm Safe (Infinite Combinations)

Prop Firms strictly ban traders who use the same EA settings because it flags their system as "Copy Trading". 

Because Genesis is a **Framework**, you have infinite combinations of settings (Timeframes, Lookback Periods, Entry Modes). Your strategy will be completely unique. **You will never be flagged for copy trading.**

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🕹️ The Matrix Dashboard

The EA comes with a stunning Deep Matrix dashboard:
- Live status of the **Entry Framework** (Market or Pending Mode).
- Real-time tracker for **Aegis MagicTrail** and **Dynamic Reversal TP**.
- Daily Drawdown circuit breaker status.

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⚙️ Configuration Guide

Recommended Setup
- **Symbol:** Any (XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30 recommended)
- **Timeframe:** H1
- **Account:** Low spread ECN

Key Parameters
- `InpEntryMode`: Choose between 'MODE_MARKET' (Instant execution) or 'MODE_PENDING' (Safe traps).
- `InpBreakoutPeriod`: Lookback period for Support/Resistance calculation.
- `InpUseDynamicTP`: Enable the intelligent reversal profit securer.


--------------------


Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix! As "The Master Brain" framework, this EA is designed to give you absolute control over your breakout strategies. This guide will walk you through every setting so you can build your own ultimate 100% Prop Firm safe trading system.

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🛠️ 1. The Master Brain Framework (Core Settings)

This section controls HOW the EA detects breakouts and enters the market.

`InpEntryMode` (Entry Strategy):**
  * `MODE_MARKET` (Market Execution): The EA will execute a Buy/Sell order the exact millisecond the price breaks your Support/Resistance level. Best for extremely volatile pairs (like US30 or Gold) where price moves too fast.
  * `MODE_PENDING` (Pending Stop Traps): The EA calculates the breakout zones and places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders in advance. This is the **Safest Mode** and highly recommended for Prop Firms and news trading to avoid slippage.
* **`InpBreakoutPeriod` (Breakout Lookback):**
  * Determines how many past H1 candles the EA looks at to find the absolute High (Resistance) and Low (Support).
  * *Default:* `24` (Looks at the past 24 hours / 1 Day).
  * *Aggressive Strategy:* Set to `8` or `12` for faster intra-day breakouts.
  * *Swing Strategy:* Set to `48` or `72` for major multi-day structural breakouts.
* **`InpRiskPercent` (Risk Management):**
  * The percentage of your total account balance to risk per trade.
  * *Prop Firm Recommendation:* `0.5%` to `1.0%`.
  * *Aggressive Personal Account:* `2.0%` to `3.0%`.

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🛡️ 2. Aegis MagicTrail & Dynamic TP (Trade Management)

This section controls how the EA manages the trade AFTER it is opened to maximize profits and minimize losses.

* **`InpUseMagicTrail` (Enable Fractal SL):**
  * `true`: Enables the intelligent trailing stop. Instead of trailing by a fixed number of pips, it trails behind the most recent "Fractal" (minor support/resistance), making it extremely hard for market noise to hit your Stop Loss.
  * `false`: Uses standard fixed Stop Loss.
* **`InpMagicTrailPeriod` (Trail Sensitivity):**
  * How many candles to look back to find the trailing Fractal.
  * *Default:* `5` (Fast, hugs the price tightly).
  * *Swing:* `10` or `15` (Leaves more breathing room for the trade).
* **`InpUseDynamicTP` (Enable Reversal Securer):**
  * `true`: Activates the "Dynamic Reversal TP". If your trade is in profit but a massive reversal candle appears, the EA will instantly close the trade to secure the profit.
* **`InpReversalPips` (Reversal Trigger Size):**
  * The size of the reversal candle (in points/pips) required to trigger the emergency Take Profit.
  * *Default:* `150` points. If a candle suddenly spikes 150 points against your profitable trade, it closes immediately.

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⚡ 3. System Setup (Safety & Aesthetics)

* **`InpMaxDrawdown` (Aegis Circuit Breaker):**
  * The maximum Daily Drawdown allowed. If your floating loss hits this percentage (e.g., `5.0%`), the EA will **Halt The System**, close all positions, and delete all pending orders to save your Prop Firm account.
* **`InpMagicNumber`:**
  * A unique ID for the EA's trades. Must be different if you run multiple Genesis EAs on the same account.
* **`InpCorner`, `InpXOffset`, `InpYOffset`:**
  * Controls the position of the Deep Matrix Dashboard on your chart.

---

💡 Top 3 Preset Strategies You Can Build:

1. **The London Breakout Sniper (Fast Intra-day)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_MARKET`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `8` (Asian Session range)
   - `InpUseMagicTrail`: `true` (`InpMagicTrailPeriod`: 3)
2. **The US30 News Trap (High Volatility)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_PENDING`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `24`
   - `InpUseDynamicTP`: `true` (`InpReversalPips`: 200)
3. **The Gold Swing Master (Long Term)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_PENDING`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `72` (3 Days)
   - `InpUseMagicTrail`: `true` (`InpMagicTrailPeriod`: 12)

By mixing and matching these settings, you ensure that your trading pattern is 100% unique, making you completely immune to Prop Firm copy-trading rules. Enjoy the ultimate freedom with Genesis!

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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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