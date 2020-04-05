Valhalla Apex Engine

 Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend

The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.

 Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)

 1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive)
Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression:
- Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average
- Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Squeeze:- When BB width shrinks below 2% of price
- Layer 3 — ADX Flatline:- When ADX drops below 20 (no trend = energy building)

When ALL 3 layers align = "CHARGED" state- = maximum breakout probability.

 2. Odin's Eye Dashboard (Visual Compression Gauge)
A live on-chart gauge (0-100%) showing exactly how compressed the market is RIGHT NOW. Changes color from gray → yellow → orange → red as compression intensifies.

 3. Berserker Mode (Unique)
When the market reaches "CHARGED" state (all 3 layers compressed), Berserker Mode doubles position size. This is when the highest-probability trades occur — the EA maximizes profit at the perfect moment.

 4. Dynamic ATR-Based SL/TP
Unlike fixed SL/TP EAs, Valhalla calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically based on current ATR. In calm markets = tighter stops. In volatile markets = wider stops. Always adapted.

 5. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Real-time equity monitoring
- Auto-closes all positions when max drawdown is reached
- Auto-resets each new trading day
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant

 6. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
- 3 Fury Modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), Berserker (1.5-2.0x)
- Auto Kelly Penalty: halves lots during drawdown > 3%
- Margin pre-check before every trade

---

 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, or any major pair
- Timeframe:- H1 or M30
- Account:- ECN/RAW spread brokers, Hedge or Netting
- VPS:- Mandatory
- Leverage:- 1:100+

 Input Parameters

Valhalla Core:
- InpFuryMode: Guardian (safe), Warrior (balanced), Berserker (max aggression)
- InpCompressionThresh: ATR ratio threshold for compression detection (default: 0.7)
- InpExpansionMult: ATR ratio for expansion trigger (default: 1.3)
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Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
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Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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