Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix

 Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market

A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.

 The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors

Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries. When the market trends against them, they blow your entire account.

Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix fixes this.

Heimdall doesn't rely on delayed text-generation AI. It uses a Neural Convergence Matrix- to simulate OrderFlow analysis directly within MT5. It cross-references the macro momentum (H4, H1) with micro-triggers (M15) to achieve sniper-like precision.

Most importantly: It uses a Tight Volatility Stop Loss and Aegis Shield technology. We NEVER risk blowing your account.

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 God-Tier Features

 1. Neural Convergence Matrix (MTF)
- Analyzes Market Bias on the H4 timeframe.
- Confirms the Bias on the H1 timeframe.
- Only when both timeframes align (Convergence), Heimdall drops down to the M15 timeframe.
- It waits patiently for a pullback and executes the trade only when momentum violently swings back into the direction of the macro trend.

 2. Tight Volatility Stop Loss
- Unlike other EAs that use 500-pip Stop Losses, Heimdall uses a highly customized ATR-based Stop Loss.
- The SL is dynamically calculated to be just outside the market noise, keeping your risk extremely low. 

 3. Bifrost Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- Monitor the exact internal logic of the EA in real-time.
- Shows the current bias for H4, H1, and the trigger state on M15.
- Displays the OrderFlow Status: 'Analyzing', 'Waiting for Pullback', or 'Ready to Strike'.

 4. Aegis Shield 3.0 & Titan Risk Manager
- Aegis Shield:- A hard circuit breaker that monitors daily drawdown. If the market becomes irrational, Aegis cuts all trades to protect your capital. 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
- Titan Risk Manager:- Choose between Guardian, Warrior, or Berserker modes. The system auto-calculates precise lot sizes based on your exact risk tolerance.

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 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY
- Timeframe:- M15 (The EA will automatically pull H1 and H4 data internally)
- Account:- Any low-spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended for 24/5 execution

 Key Parameters
- InpMacdFast / Slow / Signal: Neural detection sensitivity.
- InpFuryMode: Guardian (0.5x Risk), Warrior (1.0x Risk), Berserker (1.5x Risk).
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm limit (e.g., 8.0%).
- InpATR_SL_Mult: Controls the tightness of the Stop Loss (Default: 1.0).
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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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