Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market



A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.



The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors



Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries. When the market trends against them, they blow your entire account.



Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix fixes this.



Heimdall doesn't rely on delayed text-generation AI. It uses a Neural Convergence Matrix- to simulate OrderFlow analysis directly within MT5. It cross-references the macro momentum (H4, H1) with micro-triggers (M15) to achieve sniper-like precision.



Most importantly: It uses a Tight Volatility Stop Loss and Aegis Shield technology. We NEVER risk blowing your account.



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God-Tier Features



1. Neural Convergence Matrix (MTF)

- Analyzes Market Bias on the H4 timeframe.

- Confirms the Bias on the H1 timeframe.

- Only when both timeframes align (Convergence), Heimdall drops down to the M15 timeframe.

- It waits patiently for a pullback and executes the trade only when momentum violently swings back into the direction of the macro trend.



2. Tight Volatility Stop Loss

- Unlike other EAs that use 500-pip Stop Losses, Heimdall uses a highly customized ATR-based Stop Loss.

- The SL is dynamically calculated to be just outside the market noise, keeping your risk extremely low.



3. Bifrost Dashboard (Live On-Chart)

- Monitor the exact internal logic of the EA in real-time.

- Shows the current bias for H4, H1, and the trigger state on M15.

- Displays the OrderFlow Status: 'Analyzing', 'Waiting for Pullback', or 'Ready to Strike'.



4. Aegis Shield 3.0 & Titan Risk Manager

- Aegis Shield:- A hard circuit breaker that monitors daily drawdown. If the market becomes irrational, Aegis cuts all trades to protect your capital. 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

- Titan Risk Manager:- Choose between Guardian, Warrior, or Berserker modes. The system auto-calculates precise lot sizes based on your exact risk tolerance.



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Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY

- Timeframe:- M15 (The EA will automatically pull H1 and H4 data internally)

- Account:- Any low-spread broker

- VPS:- Recommended for 24/5 execution



Key Parameters

- InpMacdFast / Slow / Signal: Neural detection sensitivity.

- InpFuryMode: Guardian (0.5x Risk), Warrior (1.0x Risk), Berserker (1.5x Risk).

- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm limit (e.g., 8.0%).

- InpATR_SL_Mult: Controls the tightness of the Stop Loss (Default: 1.0).