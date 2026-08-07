Prometheus AI Deep Matrix

 Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence

Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.

 What Makes Prometheus Different?

Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best. 

Prometheus AI is different. It thinks before it acts.

Instead of reacting to noise, Prometheus uses a simulated Hidden Markov Model (HMM) Classifier- to mathematically identify whether the current market regime is in "Volatility Compression" or "Volatility Expansion". 

Once the regime is identified, the Deep Breakout Engine- scans for historical Institutional Zones (where smart money is accumulating). Prometheus DOES NOT execute market orders.- It places highly precise Pending Traps (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)- just outside the institutional zones. We let the market prove its momentum before we enter.

---

 Deep Learning Features

 1. Markov Regime Classifier
- Analyzes the statistical mean and standard deviation of historical volatility.
- Classifies the market into Expansion, Compression, or Normal Regimes in real-time.
- Assigns an AI Confidence Score (0-100%). The EA only places pending traps when confidence is high.

 2. Deep Pending Traps (No Fakeouts!)
- The Institutional Zone Detection maps out the exact Donchian upper and lower boundaries.
- Places Stop Orders outside these boundaries with a dynamic ATR buffer to avoid liquidity grabs and fakeouts.
- If the momentum is real, the order is triggered. If it's a fakeout, the order is safely deleted.

 3. Neural Dashboard (Live On-Chart)
- A stunning deep-tech interface that reveals the AI's internal thoughts.
- Displays the current Markov Regime State and the exact AI Confidence Score.
- Shows exactly how many "Pending Traps" are currently active on the chart.

 4. Deep Recovery Mode (Titan Risk Manager)
- Traditional EAs use Martingale (doubling your lot size) which blows accounts.
- Prometheus uses a Deep Learning Recovery Protocol. If a trade hits Stop Loss, the next trade's Kelly multiplier is slightly boosted (e.g., 1.4x) to recover the loss mathematically without risking the entire account.

 5. Aegis Shield 3.0
- A hard circuit breaker that monitors daily drawdown. 
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.

 Configuration Guide

 Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, US30
- Timeframe:- M15
- Account:- Any low-spread broker
- VPS:- Recommended for constant pending order management

 Key Parameters
- InpMarkovPeriod: Period for the Markov Volatility analysis (Default: 20).
- InpDonchianPeriod: Number of bars to scan for the Institutional Zone (Default: 48).
- InpUseRecovery: Set to 'true' to enable the Deep Recovery Mode lot boost.
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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