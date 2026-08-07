Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence



Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.



What Makes Prometheus Different?



Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.



Prometheus AI is different. It thinks before it acts.



Instead of reacting to noise, Prometheus uses a simulated Hidden Markov Model (HMM) Classifier- to mathematically identify whether the current market regime is in "Volatility Compression" or "Volatility Expansion".



Once the regime is identified, the Deep Breakout Engine- scans for historical Institutional Zones (where smart money is accumulating). Prometheus DOES NOT execute market orders.- It places highly precise Pending Traps (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)- just outside the institutional zones. We let the market prove its momentum before we enter.



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Deep Learning Features



1. Markov Regime Classifier

- Analyzes the statistical mean and standard deviation of historical volatility.

- Classifies the market into Expansion, Compression, or Normal Regimes in real-time.

- Assigns an AI Confidence Score (0-100%). The EA only places pending traps when confidence is high.



2. Deep Pending Traps (No Fakeouts!)

- The Institutional Zone Detection maps out the exact Donchian upper and lower boundaries.

- Places Stop Orders outside these boundaries with a dynamic ATR buffer to avoid liquidity grabs and fakeouts.

- If the momentum is real, the order is triggered. If it's a fakeout, the order is safely deleted.



3. Neural Dashboard (Live On-Chart)

- A stunning deep-tech interface that reveals the AI's internal thoughts.

- Displays the current Markov Regime State and the exact AI Confidence Score.

- Shows exactly how many "Pending Traps" are currently active on the chart.



4. Deep Recovery Mode (Titan Risk Manager)

- Traditional EAs use Martingale (doubling your lot size) which blows accounts.

- Prometheus uses a Deep Learning Recovery Protocol. If a trade hits Stop Loss, the next trade's Kelly multiplier is slightly boosted (e.g., 1.4x) to recover the loss mathematically without risking the entire account.



5. Aegis Shield 3.0

- A hard circuit breaker that monitors daily drawdown.

- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.



Configuration Guide



Recommended Setup

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, US30

- Timeframe:- M15

- Account:- Any low-spread broker

- VPS:- Recommended for constant pending order management



Key Parameters

- InpMarkovPeriod: Period for the Markov Volatility analysis (Default: 20).

- InpDonchianPeriod: Number of bars to scan for the Institutional Zone (Default: 48).

- InpUseRecovery: Set to 'true' to enable the Deep Recovery Mode lot boost.

- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm limit (e.g., 4.0%).