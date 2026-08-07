Currency Strength Arbitrage

Currency Strength Arbitrage EA

Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5

- GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine.
- Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge.
- Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per Trade default to 3.0% to maximize profit compounding while maintaining a low 3.0% Max Drawdown.
- Tightened SL/TP Matrix:- Adjusted default Stop Loss to 450 points and Take Profit to 1500 points for a massive 1:3.3 Risk:Reward ratio.

Most Expert Advisors analyze one chart at a time. This EA scans all 8 major currencies simultaneously- (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) on H1, ranks them by real-time strength, and automatically pairs the strongest against the weakest for maximum edge.

The system uses a proprietary Composite Strength Score- derived from three independent momentum algorithms running in parallel:

- EMA Slope (40%)- - Measures the divergence between the 20-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages to capture trend direction and acceleration.
- RSI Momentum (30%)- - Maps the 14-period RSI relative to the 50 equilibrium line, converting it into a normalized directional bias.
- Rate of Change (30%)- - Calculates raw price displacement over the last 10 bars to detect sudden momentum shifts that moving averages miss.

---

 How It Works

1. Every H1 bar, the EA pulls data from the 7 Major USD Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD).
2. For each pair, it calculates the Composite Strength Score and distributes it: a positive EURUSD score adds strength to EUR and subtracts from USD.
3. After aggregation, the EA ranks all 8 currencies. The one with the highest score is the "Strongest" and the lowest is the "Weakest."
4. If the gap between them exceeds your configurable threshold, the EA constructs the matching symbol (e.g., GBP strongest + JPY weakest = BUY GBPJPY) and executes the trade.

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 Key Features

- Multicurrency Radar: Scans all 8 major currencies every H1 bar. No manual chart switching.
- Correlation Exposure Filter: Before opening a trade, the EA calculates your net exposure per currency across all open positions. If adding the new trade would exceed the configurable maximum exposure, the trade is rejected. This prevents overconcentration and hidden correlation risk.
- Risk-Based Position Sizing: Dynamic lot calculation based on account balance and stop loss distance. You define the percentage of capital to risk per trade.
- Aegis Shield Protection: If account drawdown exceeds the configured maximum, the EA halts all activity and closes remaining positions.
- Trailing Stop: Optional trailing stop that respects broker StopLevel and spread constraints.

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 Recommended Settings

 Strength Engine
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| Fast EMA Period | 20 | Fast EMA for strength calculation |
| Slow EMA Period | 50 | Slow EMA for strength calculation |
| RSI Period | 14 | RSI period for momentum scoring |
| Rate of Change Lookback | 10 | Bars for ROC calculation |
| Min Strength Gap to Trade | 1.8 | Minimum gap between strongest and weakest to trigger a trade |
| Bars to Analyze | 100 | Number of H1 bars loaded for indicator calculation |

 Trade Management
| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| Stop Loss | 450 Points (45 pips) | Distance for Stop Loss |
| Take Profit | 1500 Points (150 pips) | Distance for Take Profit |
| Trailing Stop | 0 (Off) | Set above 0 to enable trailing stop |
| Max Simultaneous Open Trades | 3 | Maximum number of positions open at the same time |

 Warnings

1. Multicurrency EA: This EA opens trades on symbols OTHER than the chart it is attached to. Ensure all 7 Major Pairs are visible in Market Watch before running.
2. Testing Mode: For optimization, use "Open prices only" (fast). For final validation, use "Every tick based on real ticks" (accurate).
3. VPS Recommended: The EA must run continuously 24/5 to catch every H1 bar scan. Use a low-latency VPS.
4. Account Type: Designed for netting accounts. On hedging accounts, verify your broker allows multi-symbol order execution.

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