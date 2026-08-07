Phantom Trade Analytics



Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5



How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps?



Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.



What It Measures



The dashboard is divided into three sections, each color-coded for instant reading:



Core Metrics

| Metric | What It Tells You |

| Profit Factor- | Total wins / Total losses. Above 1.5 = Green. Below 1.0 = Red (you're losing money) |

| Win Rate- | Percentage of winning trades. Above 60% = Green |

| Total Trades- | How many trades were analyzed |

| Net Profit- | Your actual P&L including commissions and swaps |





Trade Statistics

| Metric | What It Tells You |

| Avg Win- | Average profit per winning trade |

| Avg Loss- | Average loss per losing trade |

| Expectancy- | How much you can expect to make per trade on average |

| Best Trade- | Your single biggest winning trade |

| Worst Trade- | Your single biggest losing trade |



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Key Features



1. Color-Coded Health Check

Every metric is automatically color-coded:

- Green: Healthy — your trading is performing well

- Yellow: Caution — room for improvement

- Red: Danger — you need to fix something



2. Includes Commissions & Swaps

Unlike basic MT5 reports, this dashboard calculates net profit including broker commissions and overnight swap fees. What you see is the real number.



3. Adjustable History Window

Set the analysis period from 7 days to 365 days. Track short-term performance or long-term consistency.



4. Non-Intrusive Design

A compact, professional dark panel that doesn't block your chart. Place it in any corner.



