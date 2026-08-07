Phantom Trade Analytics

 Phantom Trade Analytics

Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps?

Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.

 What It Measures

The dashboard is divided into three sections, each color-coded for instant reading:

 Core Metrics
| Metric | What It Tells You |
| Profit Factor- | Total wins / Total losses. Above 1.5 = Green. Below 1.0 = Red (you're losing money) |
| Win Rate- | Percentage of winning trades. Above 60% = Green |
| Total Trades- | How many trades were analyzed |
| Net Profit- | Your actual P&L including commissions and swaps |


 Trade Statistics
| Metric | What It Tells You |
| Avg Win- | Average profit per winning trade |
| Avg Loss- | Average loss per losing trade |
| Expectancy- | How much you can expect to make per trade on average |
| Best Trade- | Your single biggest winning trade |
| Worst Trade- | Your single biggest losing trade |

---

 Key Features

 1. Color-Coded Health Check
Every metric is automatically color-coded:
- Green: Healthy — your trading is performing well
- Yellow: Caution — room for improvement
- Red: Danger — you need to fix something

 2. Includes Commissions & Swaps
Unlike basic MT5 reports, this dashboard calculates net profit including broker commissions and overnight swap fees. What you see is the real number.

 3. Adjustable History Window
Set the analysis period from 7 days to 365 days. Track short-term performance or long-term consistency.

 4. Non-Intrusive Design
A compact, professional dark panel that doesn't block your chart. Place it in any corner.

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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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