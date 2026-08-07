Odins Return Matrix
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine
The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.
The Philosophy of Calm Trading
Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends.
Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — when the price violently pierces outside the Bollinger Bands.
It does not blindly catch falling knives. It waits for the "Return" — the exact moment when the price closes back inside- the bands, confirming that the extreme momentum has died and a mean reversion is imminent.
High Win Rate. Low Drawdown. Zero Stress.
---
God-Tier Features
1. Odin's Eye (BB Return Engine)
- Extreme Detection:- Identifies when candles close entirely outside the standard deviation of the market (Bollinger Bands breakout).
- Return Confirmation:- Only executes a trade when a subsequent candle closes back inside the band, preventing losses during strong, sustained trends.
- Precision Entries:- Designed to catch the exact pivot points of market reversals.
2. Dual Volatility Filters
- BB Width Filter:- Ensures the market is actually volatile and not just drifting in a tight squeeze.
- ATR Minimum Filter:- Prevents trading during dead market hours.
3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Built-in circuit breaker monitors your account equity in real-time.
- If the specified daily maximum drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading.
- Automatically resets at the start of the next trading day.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss.
- Kelly Penalty:- Automatically reduces position size by 50% if your account experiences a drawdown > 3%, protecting your remaining capital.
- Features three aggression modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), and Berserker (1.5x).
5. Dynamic SL/TP
- Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on the current ATR (Average True Range).
- Adapts to current market conditions: wider stops in volatile markets, tighter stops in calm markets.
---
Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- M5 (5-Minute) or M15 (15-Minute).
- Account:- Low spread ECN/RAW broker.
- VPS:- Highly recommended.
Input Parameters
Odin's Eye (Mean Reversion):
- InpBBPeriod: Bollinger Bands period (Default: 20).
- InpBBDeviation: Bollinger Bands standard deviation (Default: 2.0).
- InpMinBBWidthPts: Minimum BB width in points to allow trading.
- InpATRPeriod: ATR period for volatility filter (Default: 14).
- InpMinATRPts: Minimum ATR value in points to allow trading.
The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.
The Philosophy of Calm Trading
Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends.
Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — when the price violently pierces outside the Bollinger Bands.
It does not blindly catch falling knives. It waits for the "Return" — the exact moment when the price closes back inside- the bands, confirming that the extreme momentum has died and a mean reversion is imminent.
High Win Rate. Low Drawdown. Zero Stress.
---
God-Tier Features
1. Odin's Eye (BB Return Engine)
- Extreme Detection:- Identifies when candles close entirely outside the standard deviation of the market (Bollinger Bands breakout).
- Return Confirmation:- Only executes a trade when a subsequent candle closes back inside the band, preventing losses during strong, sustained trends.
- Precision Entries:- Designed to catch the exact pivot points of market reversals.
2. Dual Volatility Filters
- BB Width Filter:- Ensures the market is actually volatile and not just drifting in a tight squeeze.
- ATR Minimum Filter:- Prevents trading during dead market hours.
3. Aegis Shield 3.0 (Drawdown Protection)
- Built-in circuit breaker monitors your account equity in real-time.
- If the specified daily maximum drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading.
- Automatically resets at the start of the next trading day.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Compliant.
4. Titan Risk Manager (Dynamic Kelly Sizer)
- Automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your specified risk percentage and the dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss.
- Kelly Penalty:- Automatically reduces position size by 50% if your account experiences a drawdown > 3%, protecting your remaining capital.
- Features three aggression modes: Guardian (0.5x), Warrior (1.0x), and Berserker (1.5x).
5. Dynamic SL/TP
- Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on the current ATR (Average True Range).
- Adapts to current market conditions: wider stops in volatile markets, tighter stops in calm markets.
---
Configuration Guide
Recommended Setup
- Symbol:- XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- M5 (5-Minute) or M15 (15-Minute).
- Account:- Low spread ECN/RAW broker.
- VPS:- Highly recommended.
Input Parameters
Odin's Eye (Mean Reversion):
- InpBBPeriod: Bollinger Bands period (Default: 20).
- InpBBDeviation: Bollinger Bands standard deviation (Default: 2.0).
- InpMinBBWidthPts: Minimum BB width in points to allow trading.
- InpATRPeriod: ATR period for volatility filter (Default: 14).
- InpMinATRPts: Minimum ATR value in points to allow trading.