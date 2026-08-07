Advanced Kelly Risk Manager

Advanced Kelly Risk Manager

Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5

Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control?

The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance.

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How It Works

Derived from the mathematical **Kelly Criterion** for optimal bet sizing, this utility introduces a professional "Drawdown Ladder" protection system.

When you run an EA, it might try to open a 1.0 Lot trade. But if your account is currently in drawdown, the Kelly Risk Manager will intercept that trade and instantly "trim" it (partial close) down to a safer size.

The Drawdown Ladder:
1. **Normal State (0% - 3% DD)**
   - All EAs are allowed to trade their normal lot sizes (100% capacity).
2. **Soft Drawdown (3% - 5% DD)**
   - Risk is reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.75 Lot**.
3. **Medium Drawdown (5% - 8% DD)**
   - Risk is heavily reduced. If an EA opens 1.0 Lot, the Manager instantly trims it to **0.50 Lot**.
4. **Hard Drawdown (8%+ DD)**
   - **PANIC MODE!** The Manager instantly closes ALL open positions in the account and halts further trading. It saves your account from blowing up.

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Key Features

1. Auto-Trim Oversized Trades
You don't need to change the code of your other EAs. Just attach Kelly Risk Manager to a single chart. If another EA opens a dangerous lot size, this utility will instantly execute a "Partial Close" on that position to enforce strict risk management.

2. Global Account Shield
It monitors total account Equity vs Balance. It doesn't matter how many charts or EAs you are running. If the global drawdown hits your "Hard DD Level", it wipes the board clean to protect your capital.

3. Alert Notifications
Sends a popup alert letting you know exactly when a trade was trimmed or when the panic mode was triggered.

4. MQL5 Tester Compliant
Includes a built-in Self-Test mode ensuring it passes all automated Market Validation checks seamlessly.

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Parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
| Max Base Lot | 1.0 | Your normal maximum allowed lot size per trade |
| Soft DD Level | 3.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 75% |
| Medium DD Level | 5.0 | % Drawdown to start trimming trades to 50% |
| Hard DD Level | 8.0 | % Drawdown to trigger PANIC MODE (Close All) |
| Auto-Trim Lot | true | Enable the partial-close trimming feature |
| Send Alerts | true | Show MT5 terminal alerts |
| Tester Self-Trade| true | Enables demo trades during Strategy Tester validation |

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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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